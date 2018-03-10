Flames skate past Senators

David Rittich was one save short of his first career shutout in Buffalo on Wednesday night. He came one penalty shot stop away from one in Ottawa two nights later.

They were both wins — and that’s all that mattered to the Calgary goaltender, who made 29 saves in the Flames’ 2-1 victory over the Senators.

“We got two points, that’s it,” Rittich said. “I can get a shutout next game, in 10 games, 20 games, it doesn’t matter. We got two points and that’s more important.”

Sam Bennett and Matt Stajan scored in the win for the Flames, who have won two in a row after ending a four-game losing streak with a victory in Buffalo on Wednesday night.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau spoiled Rittich’s bid for his first career shutout by scoring on a penalty shot with 7:05 left in the game.

“It’s a tough situation and (Pageau) made a good move and scored, but I’m just happy we got two points,” said Rittich, who was talking to his posts after the Senators rang three shots off them in the third period.

Blue Jackets 3, Red Wings 2

In Columbus, Seth Jones scored twice in the second period and Sergei Bobrovsky returned from an illness to make 22 saves as the Blue Jackets beat Detroit.

Stars 2, Ducks 1

In Dallas, Devin Shore and Jamie Benn had power-play goals in the third period and the Stars edged Anaheim.

Wild 5, Canucks 2

In Vancouver, Eric Staal scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Minnesota surged past the Canucks.