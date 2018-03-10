Seattle Seahawks release star cornerback Richard Sherman

The Seattle Seahawks cut ties on Friday with star cornerback Richard Sherman, who became one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks during his seven seasons with the team.

The team informed Sherman early in the day he would be released, and he confirmed the decision in a text message to The Associated Press. The move appeared to be building after he met with the team Wednesday to discuss his future. Sherman declined to comment after the meeting.

“Thank you for helping win championships, shape our culture and define success in Seattle,” the team said in a statement announcing the decision.

“We love you and your unwavering competitiveness, confidence and fierce passion for football and life. For that, you will always be a Hawk!”

Sherman was an overlooked fifth-round draft pick who went on to become a two-time All-Pro who helped anchor a defense that was the league’s best for several years.

He will be 30 years old going into next season and coming off an Achilles tendon injury that cost him half of the 2017 season.

But the biggest reason for his release was financial. Sherman was due $13 million for the 2018 season and his release gives Seattle a salary cap savings of about $11 million. Sherman was released with a “failed physical” injury designation.