Durant steps up after Curry goes down with injury

Steve Kerr chuckled not about Stephen Curry’s latest ankle trouble but just how good the Golden State Warriors can be without their two-time MVP.

“We still have three All-Stars when Steph goes down,” Kerr said. “We still have a lot of talent.”

Kevin Durant had 37 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots and almost single-handedly led the undermanned defending champions’ fourth-quarter rally past the San Antonio Spurs for a 110-107 win Thursday night after Curry went down early.

Durant hit his third straight jumper to tie it with 2:01 remaining before the Warriors went ahead on Draymond Green’s putback the following possession. Klay Thompson made two free throws with 15.9 seconds left.

Bryn Forbes’ 3-point try from the top to tie it hit the front rim as the final buzzer sounded.

“I felt good shooting the midrange as always,” Durant said. “I tried to press go and shoot every time, not bad shots.”

Green had his third triple-double this season with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Curry was lost for the night to a rolled right ankle early in the first quarter, then the Warriors responded without him to win their seventh straight since the All-Star break.

“It’s just always a kind of hold-your-breath type of moment when that happens,” Green said.

Durant’s jumper from the right wing with 3:14 left got Golden State within 103-101, and then he answered a Spurs basket with another jumper the next time.

The NBA Finals MVP blocked two shots in the first half to set a new career high for a season and now has 108, besting the 105 blocks he had in 2012-13.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 30 points to lead the Spurs, who were without a star of their own after starting center Pau Gasol sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder late against Memphis on Monday.

Back-to-back Spurs dunks put San Antonio ahead 101-93 with 4:44 remaining before the Warriors mounted quite a comeback.

Golden State trailed 87-78 going into the final 12 minutes, earning a fourth straight win and eighth in 12 against San Antonio after a 122-105 home victory Feb. 10.

“We have to do a better job of just getting it to everybody and making sure we’re sharp so that we don’t have dry possessions like that in the fourth quarter,” San Antonio’s Danny Green said.

Curry tweaked his troublesome right ankle driving left for a layup at the 9:38 mark of the first quarter with two Spurs around him. He limped into the tunnel grimacing in pain and frustration, then initially stayed in the game to shoot free throws before heading to the locker room. The team said he was getting re-taped and going through tests, then Curry didn’t return — but the Warriors are going to be cautious at this stage of the season with the playoffs beginning next month.

Curry missed 11 games in December with the sprained right ankle and injured it again last Friday at Atlanta. He won’t travel or play at Portland on Friday.

Kerr is more concerned about health than the No. 1 seed now.

“We’ll get Steph healthy. We’ve proven we can win without him,” Kerr said.

Thompson began 2-for-10 and missed his first three tries from 3 before connecting from the top of the key early in the fourth. He finished with 13 points and six assists. He needs one more 3-pointer to reach 200 or more 3s for the sixth straight season, which would tie Curry for an NBA record of most such seasons — and also for doing it in successive years. Ray Allen has the second-most seasons with 200-plus 3s in NBA history at five.

Celtics 117, Timberwolves 109

In Minneapolis, Kyrie Irving returned from a one-game absence to help Boston fend off Minnesota, finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists to pace the Celtics in a victory over the Timberwolves.

Irving, the five-time All-Star whose first season with Boston has been stellar save for some minor injuries, was good to go after sitting out at Chicago on Monday to rest a sore left knee that was aggravated in the previous game.

Nemanja Bjelica scored a career-high 30 points for Minnesota, which is still trying to find its way without injured All-Star Jimmy Butler.

Nets 125, Hornets 111

In Charlotte, Allen Crabbe made his first six 3-point attempts and finished with 29 points and eight rebounds, helping Brooklyn beat the Hornets to snap a four-game losing streak.

Kemba Walker had 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting for Charlotte. The Hornets have lost five straight.

Heat 108, 76ers 99

In Miami, Hassan Whiteside scored 26 points, Dwyane Wade added 16 and the Heat beat Philadelphia to move a step closer to the playoffs.

Dario Saric had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers.

Thunder 115, Suns 87

In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook had 27 points, eight rebounds and nine assists to help the Thunder rout Phoenix.

Devin Booker had 30 points for the Suns.