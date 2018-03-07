Reds rout Grampus in Levain Cup opener

Braces from Shinzo Koroki and teenage debutant Takuya Ogiwara propelled Urawa Reds to a 4-1 win over Nagoya Grampus in the opening round of the YBC Levain Cup on Wednesday night.

Grampus, who have made a promising start to the J. League season after being promoted back to the top flight, gave little resistance to the rampant Reds at Paloma Mizuho Stadium, with Hisato Sato’s 87th minute goal providing slim consolation.

With quick movement and accurate passing, Reds took control from the outset, with Koroki scoring the opener after just eight minutes. The 18-year-old Ogiwara doubled the lead in the 15th minute, scoring his first top-flight goal with his left boot, before Koroki added his second just two minutes later.

The contest was all but over when Ogiwara capped off an impressive debut by scoring again in the 31st minute.

“More than anything, I’m happy that the team won,” Ogiwara said.

In other opening-round matches, Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Gamba Osaka 4-0 away, while Ventforet Kofu defeated visiting Consadole Sapporo 3-0. Vissel Kobe and V-Varen Nagasaki played out a 2-2 draw at Noevir Stadium, while Vegalta Sendai were held 1-1 by visiting Albirex Niigata.

Yokohama F. Marinos beat FC Tokyo 1-0 at home, while Shimizu S-Pulse and Shonan Belmare recorded 1-0 victories, respectively, over visitors Jubilo Iwata and Sagan Tosu.