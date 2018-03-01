Rockets beat Clippers for 14th straight win

The Houston Rockets really didn’t need an exclamation point to their dominating first quarter Wednesday night. James Harden provided one anyway.

The Rockets had already blown past the Clippers when Harden juked Wesley Johnson so badly, the defender stumbled and fell flat to the floor. Harden looked down at him for a long moment before calmly drilling a 3-pointer to give Houston a 31-7 lead.

Houston’s 14th consecutive victory was in hand early and the Rockets went on to win 105-92.

Harden scored 17 of his 25 points in the first quarter, but claimed he wasn’t trying to stare down the floored Johnson.

“I was just trying to figure out what he was doing,” Harden said. “I didn’t know.

“I was looking at him and he was looking at me,” Harden said. “I was thinking, ‘What are you doing?’ I was going to shoot it, but I was waiting to figure out what was going on. I was confused. And then I shot it.”

The Clippers had played the previous night in Denver, while the Rockets had the day off.

“I’m thinking, ‘This is not a good matchup,’ ” Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers said.

“You could see it early. We were just dead. That’s the slowest game that we’ve played in eight weeks. I tried every lineup but it just wasn’t there. You could see it on their faces, but there was nothing you could do about it.”

The Clippers rallied from 19 points down to beat Denver the previous night, but could not overcome their dismal start, never getting closer than eight points.

Not against a confident Houston team that is absolutely rolling. The Rockets (48-13) matched their longest winning streak of the season and remained a half-game ahead of Golden State for the NBA’s best record.

“We just feel like we can win every game right now,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said.

Warriors 109, Wizards 101

In Washington, a day after taking schoolkids to a museum instead of visiting President Donald Trump at the White House, Golden State won for the seventh time in eight games, as Kevin Durant scored 32 points, Stephen Curry added 25, and Klay Thompson limited Bradley Beal to eight.

Pelicans 121, Spurs 116

In San Antonio, Anthony Davis had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and New Orleans rallied in the final two minutes to beat the Spurs.

Celtics 134, Hornets 106

In Boston, Kyrie Irving scored 34 points in the first three quarters, and then sat out the fourth with the rest of the Celtics’ starters.

Pistons 110, Bucks 87

In Detroit, Andre Drummond had 15 points and 16 rebounds, and the Pistons dominated inside in a victory over Milwaukee.

Raptors 117, Magic 104

In Orlando, DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points and Kyle Lowry added 17 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for Toronto.

Thunder 111, Mavericks 110 (OT)

In Dallas, Russell Westbrook had 30 points, including the go-ahead three-point play in the final minute of overtime.

Hawks 107, Pacers 102

In Atlanta, Dennis Schroder scored seven of the Hawks’ final eight points to finish with 14.

Suns 110, Grizzlies 102

In Memphis, Devin Booker scored 34 points, Josh Jackson added a career-best 29 and Phoenix snapped a 10-game losing streak.