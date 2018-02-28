Kei Nishikori knocked out in first round of Mexican Open

Former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori suffered a shock loss to 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the Mexican Open in Acapulco on Tuesday.

Nishikori, who returned to competitive action last month after a five-month injury layoff, fought back to force a tiebreak and take the first set but was unable to carry the momentum through his first match against the Canadian rising star, losing 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-1.

After his second ATP World Tour event this season, Nishikori said he ruined his chances of winning by failing to convert big points, while making only 50 percent of his first serves in the 2 hour, 16 minute match at the Fairmont Acapulco Princess.

“I played sloppily in key situations,” said the 28-year-old Japanese. “I’m not in 100 percent condition yet. The heat didn’t help and I didn’t feel physically fit. In the third set my serves weren’t landing in and he played better in the end.”

Despite an early exit in the round of 32, Nishikori said his right wrist was not bothering him during play and his strokes are improving.

Nishikori’s next scheduled event is the BNP Paribas Open, which starts March 7 in Indian Wells, California.

Top seed Rafael Nadal, who retired in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in January, was expected to make his comeback from injury but the world No. 2 pulled out after experiencing pain in his leg during his training session on Tuesday.

“My goal and hope was to play in this tournament. Unfortunately, in my last training session yesterday, I felt a sharp pain in my leg again,” the 31-year-old Spanish star said hours before what was to have been his opening match of the ATP Tour event in Acapulco.

Nadal, favored to win the tournament and champion here in 2005 and 2013, had been due to face fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez.

“I took all the appropriate steps to arrive at the tournament in form. I went to Cozumel first, to adapt (to the climate),” he told reporters.

“But yesterday, in my last training session before the tournament, during one movement I felt a sharp pain again in the same area where I had the problem in Australia.”

Nadal limped out of the quarterfinals at the Australian Open on Jan. 23. He has since lost his No. 1 ranking to Roger Federer.

Nadal said doctors in Mexico warned him not to play for fear of aggravating the injury.

“I still don’t know what it is, because we don’t know. It seems it’s not as bad as what I had at the Australian Open,” he said.

“Now, my main goal is to find out the extent of the injury.”

This marks the sixth tournament in a row that Nadal has pulled out of or retired from — the Australian Open, Brisbane, London, Paris, Basel and Acapulco.