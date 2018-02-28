Devils end Penguins’ home winning streak

Taylor Hall just wants to contribute to the New Jersey Devils’ playoff run.

The Devils are happy that he’s contributing at a historic pace.

Hall equaled the Devils’ franchise record with points in 15 straight games, Stefan Noesen scored the only goal of the third period and New Jersey beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Tuesday night.

“The points feel more important and that’s a really good feeling as a player,” Hall said. “We’re in the middle of a playoff run and games are important, so I’m happy that I’m able to do my part.”

Noesen, playing in his 100th NHL game, broke a 2-2 tie with his ninth of the season five minutes into the third. He tipped Andy Greene’s attempt from the side boards behind Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith.

Hall equaled a career high with his 27th goal and had an assist. Hall, who missed three games with a hand injury, has points in the last 22 games in which he’s played, scoring 15 goals and 32 points during that span. He’s the fifth player in the last 25 years with at least one point in 22 consecutive appearances.

“The first period, I probably touched the puck five or six times and I get an assist in the neutral zone,” Hall said. “That’s the way it’s going. You score points in 22 straight games, there’s got to be some luck involved, and things are going your way, but you want to create those chances.”

Sidney Crosby scored his 21st goal and Matt Hunwick tallied his fourth for the Penguins, whose 11-game home win streak ended.

Wild 8, Blues 3

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Eric Staal had three goals and two assists.

Stars 2, Flames 0

In Dallas, Ben Bishop made 38 saves for his 24th career shutout.

Capitals 3, Senators 2

In Washington, Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his 18th and 19th goals of the season.

Predators 6, Jets 5

In Winnipeg, Roman Josi had five assists and Craig Smith scored twice.

Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT)

In Boston, Charlie McAvoy scored in overtime.

Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)

In Sunrise, Florida, Jared McCann scored at 3:47 of overtime.

Sharks 5, Oilers 2

In San Jose, Evander Kane made an impact in his Sharks debut by assisting on two goals.

Kings 4, Golden Knights 1

In Las Vegas, Anze Kopitar scored his 27th goal of the season.