LeBron ends month with triple-double average

LeBron James had quite a February, and continues a one-of-a-kind career.

He finished the month averaging a triple-double for the first time in his career after having 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists on Tuesday night in the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-123 win over the Nets. James has 12 triple-doubles this season and 67 in his career.

“Scoring has always been last for me,” James said. “I’ve never looked at myself as a scorer. But to know the history of the game and seeing the guys that put up triple-doubles on a regular (basis) from Jason Kidd to Magic Johnson to Oscar Robertson to Russell Westbrook, you can throw my name in there as well.”

His 11th assist on Tuesday came late in the game and gave him 8,000 in his career. He’s the first player in NBA history with 30,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 8,000 assists.

“With the long list of so many great players that have come through this league, in the history of this league, for me to be the only (person) in a category, I think it’s pretty cool,” James said. “It’s pretty cool.”

James also became the first frontcourt player and the 11th overall in league history to reach 8,000 assists.

Rodney Hood’s three-point play with 40 seconds remaining gave Cleveland a 123-121 lead. James and George Hill hit two free throws each in the final 16 seconds to seal the win.

Jarrett Allen’s two free throws gave Brooklyn a 119-117 lead with 1:18 to play. Jordan Clarkson’s 3-pointer put Cleveland ahead, but Allen Crabbe’s runner in the lane put the Nets up 121-120.

Hood, one of four players acquired at the trade deadline, hit a jumper from the wing and made the foul shot that gave Cleveland a two-point lead.

“The play kind of broke down,” Hood said. “He (Jarrett Allen) cut me off. I stepped back. It’s a shot I work on all the time.”

Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who scored 14 points, wasn’t surprised about James’ performance.

“He’s a superstar player and is super aggressive, and he just took over,” he said. “It came down to a lot of tough shots being made, and LeBron getting them.”

Heat 102, 76ers 101

In Miami, Dwyane Wade scored a season-high 27 points, the last of those coming on a jumper that gave Miami its only lead of the fourth quarter with 5.9 seconds left, and the Heat rallied to beat the 76ers.

Wade had 15 of his points in the fourth quarter, and the Heat won a game where they never led by more than three.

Joel Embiid scored 23 points for Philadelphia, which got 21 from Dario Saric. The 76ers led by as many as 10 in the fourth and had a chance to win at the buzzer, but JJ Redick’s wide-open 3-point try bounced off the rim.

Hornets 118, Bulls 103

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker scored 31 points and Dwight Howard added 24 after returning from a first-quarter back injury as the Hornets knocked off Chicago to win their season-best fifth game in a row.

Zach LaVine led seven Bulls players in double-digits with 21 points as Chicago (20-41) dropped its fifth consecutive game.

Wizards 107, Bucks 104

In Milwaukee, Bradley Beal scored 21 points, hitting a clutch 3-pointer and a free throw down the stretch, to help Washington hang on for a victory over the Bucks.

Otto Porter Jr. added 17 points and Markieff Morris scored 14 for the Wizards. who stayed hot after snapping the 76ers’ seven-game winning streak Sunday.

Clippers 122, Nuggets 120

In Denver, Lou Williams scored 25 points and Boban Marjanovic added a season-high 18 as Los Angeles overcame a 19-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Nuggets.

Austin Rivers added 17 points and Montrezl Harrell had 15 for the Clippers, whose bench outscored Denver’s reserves 54-4 in the second half.

Trail Blazers 116, Kings 99

In Portland, Damian Lillard had 26 points and 12 assists, and the Trail Blazers won their fourth straight with a victory over the Sacramento.

Jusuf Nurkic added 17 points and nine rebounds for Portland, which sits in fifth place in the Western Conference — a game back of San Antonio — after winning five of its last six games. The current four-game winning streak matched the team’s longest of the season.