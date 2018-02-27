Yoshihito Nishioka’s comeback hits snag at Dubai Championships

Yoshihito Nishioka said his comeback from knee surgery will “take time” after letting a one-set lead slip in a first-round loss to Benoit Paire at the Dubai Championships on Monday.

The 22-year-old, playing in only his second ATP tournament since suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in Miami last March, fell to a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 defeat.

The world No. 179, with a protected ranking of 66, admitted that while he fought hard, his level is not high enough to fully compete on a regular basis.

“I had to learn again how to move on court,” he said. “For three months after the surgery, I could not run — I had to re-learn that again.

“I had to start from zero, do everything all over again.”

After his first ATP Tour match since retiring injured in the first set of his second-round tie against Jack Sock at the Australian Open, Nishioka said his immediate goal is to return to his career-best ranking of 58th.

“It will take time, I cannot play three straight weeks,” he added. “I need to rest and then play, but I need to stay positive.”

Nishikoka won a tight first set but eventually went down to Frenchman Paire after losing the first five games of the decider.

“The second set was tough, he started playing more aggressive and moving better than he did in the first,” the fifth-seeded Nishioka said of Paire.

“I could only keep trying and have faith in my game. In the third he didn’t miss as much and I was getting tired, my movement was not good.”

Third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut joined sixth seed Philipp Kohlschreiber in the second round with a 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Florian Mayer.

The Spaniard stands behind top seed Grigor Dimitrov and French second seed Lucas Pouille at the Aviation Club for an event which lost Roger Federer, who decided to skip the event at the last minute.