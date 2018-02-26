Spurs withstand big game by Lebron in win over Cavaliers

The Spurs ended their “rodeo” road trip by roping the Cavaliers.

LeBron James thought San Antonio got some help.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points, Danny Green added 22 and the Spurs ended their annual trip by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-94 on Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Green, who missed Friday’s loss at Denver with food poisoning, came off the bench for the first time in 49 games this season and made five 3-pointers to provide a perfect outside complement to Aldridge’s dynamic inside game. Dejounte Murray added 13 points and nine rebounds for San Antonio, a team not accustomed to any turmoil.

But the super-steady Spurs have not been themselves as they continue to play without injured star Kawhi Leonard, whose timetable to return remains a mystery. They had dropped six of seven and four in a row on a trip (their arena hosts a rodeo every year) that coach Gregg Popovich’s squad typically uses as a springboard into the playoffs.

“Every win is a big one for us,” Green said. “But this month we’ve had some ups and downs. This is a really good team, especially with the best player in the world over there.”

That would be James, who had 33 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. The Cavs fell to 3-2 since overhauling their roster with three trades, but James wasn’t disappointed with his team’s effort.

However, he did have a problem with the officiating.

San Antonio was called for just 12 personal fouls — only three in the second half — and shot 32 free throws compared to 14 for Cleveland.

“We’re at a point now where we protect the shooter more than the driver,” said James, who shot four free throws. “There’s no reason I should be going to the line four times in a game when I drive 100 times to the paint and I’m getting hit and slapped and grabbed and whatever and what not. We protect the shooter. That’s what it’s turned into. Chicks dig the long ball and that’s what it’s about.”

Rockets 119, Nuggets 114

In Denver, James Harden had 41 points and eight rebounds, Chris Paul scored 23 points and Houston beat the Nuggets for its 12th straight victory.

Harden had 27 in the first half and seven in the fourth quarter, when the Rockets held off a late Denver rally. Harden has scored 40 or more points nine times this season. He finished with seven assists.

Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Denver, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Will Barton added 25 points.

Pelicans 123, Bucks 121 (OT)

In Milwaukee, Jrue Holiday scored 28 of his 36 points after halftime to lead New Orleans over the Bucks in overtime.

Holiday added nine rebounds and six assists for the Pelicans, who held on for their season-high fifth win in a row when Jason Terry’s 3-pointer was ruled to have come after the buzzer.

Anthony Davis, who entered the game as the league’s third-leading scorer (27.7 ppg), added 27 points and 13 rebounds.

Wizards 109, 76ers 94

In Washington, Otto Porter scored 24 points, Bradley Beal added 23 and the Wizards had a dominant second quarter in a victory over Philadelphia.

Kelly Oubre scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half to help fourth-place Washington move a half-game ahead of Indiana in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Wizards improved to 9-3 in an extended stretch without All-Star point guard John Wall, who is recovering from knee surgery.

Joel Embiid had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Philadelphia, which dropped a half-game behind Milwaukee into seventh place and two back of Washington in the congested East standings.

Hornets 114, Pistons 98

In Charlotte, Dwight Howard had 17 points and 12 rebounds, Kemba Walker added 17 points and the Hornets beat Detroit for their season-best fourth straight win.

Charlotte improved to 27-33 while making a push toward the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference for the playoffs. The Pistons have 28 wins, and there are eight teams in the conference with at least 31 victories.