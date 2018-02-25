Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 16: First time for everything

It was a day of big firsts. Finland picked up its first gold of the games, and Nana Takagi become the only woman to get two speedskating golds at Pyeonchang, but perhaps the most historic first was Czech snow star Ester Ledecka taking golds in both the giant slalom event of snowboarding and skiing.

Takagi becomes the only woman two get two golds in speedskating at the Pyeongchang Olymics and the first Japanese athlete to take two golds at the same Winter Games since Kazuyoshi Funaki in ski jumping in 1998 in Nagano.

Nana Takagi celebrates after capturing the gold medal in the women’s mass start final at Gangneung Oval on Saturday night. | REUTERS

Japan’s incredible run in women’s curling culminated in a 5-3 win Saturday over Great Britain in the Pyeongchang Olympics bronze-medal match.

The Japan women’s curling squad is delighted by the euphoria of collecting the bronze medal on Saturday night. Japan defeated Great Britain in Gangneung, South Korea. | KYODO

The Czech snow star wins the second leg of an unheard-of Olympic double Saturday, taking the gold medal in snowboarding’s parallel giant slalom to go with her surprise skiing victory in the Alpine super-G seven days earlier.

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic competes in the women’s parallel giant snowboard slalom final at the Pyeongchang Games on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

Toutant soars to gold in the Olympic debut of men’s Big Air, hitting his first two jumps, then watching his total of 174.25 hold up as the big-name riders behind him came up just short.

Canada’s Sebastien Toutant reacts after his final jump in the men’s Big Air final at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: The day in pictures

USA’s snowboard big air silver medallist Kyle Mack and Canada’s gold medallist Sebastien Toutant pose with their medals backstage at the Athletes’ Lounge during the medal ceremonies at the Pyeongchang Medals Plaza. | AFP-JIJI

Gold medalist Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic jumps for joy at the medal ceremony ff the women’s parallel giant slalom. | REUTERS

USA’s John Shuster celebrates a point during the curling men’s gold medal game between the USA and Sweden. | AFP-JIJI

Finland’s Iivo Niskanen celebrates after crossing the finish line to win gold in the men’s 50km cross country mass start classic. | AFP-JIJI

South Korea’s Lee Seung-Hoon celebrates his gold medal win in the men’s mass start final speed skating event. | AFP-JIJI

Silver medallist South Korea’s Lee Sangho, gold medallist Switzerland’s Nevin Galmarini and bronze medallist Slovenia’s Zan Kosir celebrate on the podium during the victory ceremony for the men’s snowboard parallel giant slalom event. | AFP-JIJI