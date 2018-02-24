Lee Seung-hoon delivers mighty finish to nab top prize in men’s mass start

Top favorite Lee Seung-hoon skated a masterful race and unleashed a final sprint that no one could match to take gold for South Korea in the men’s mass start at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Behind him, Belgian inline skater Bart Swings held on to take silver ahead of Koen Verweij of the Netherlands on Saturday.

In a tactical race, 5,000-meter champion Sven Kramer went for gold with four laps to go, but the Dutchman was caught just as he entered the final lap. From then on, it was a race among the trio, and Lee’s skills on the tight final corner paid off.

It was the first South Korean gold medal at the Gangneung Oval.