Japan women’s curling squad triumphs over Great Britain in bronze-medal match

Japan’s incredible run in women’s curling culminated in a 5-3 win Saturday over Great Britain in the bronze-medal match.

With the win, Japan skip Satsuki Fujisawa and her squad capped a tournament that saw them beat both Sweden and Canada — winners of the past three Olympic titles — while capturing the nation’s hearts as they marched to the country’s first Olympic medal in the sport.

In an evenly played match, the Japanese stole a point against the hammer in the ninth end to take the lead for the first time.

In a high-intensity closing end, the team held its nerve to outmaneuver the Britons with some well-placed guard stones and took the win when British skip Eve Muirhead threw a disastrous last shot that handed the hardware to Japan.