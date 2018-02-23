Alina Zagitova claims figure skating gold with sublime performance

Alina Zagitova won the gold medal with an elegant and poised performance in the free skate at Gangneung Ice Arena on Friday afternoon.

The 15-year-old Olympic Athlete from Russia became the second-youngest women’s Olympic champion ever with the victory. Zagitova is one month older than American Tara Lipinski was when she won the gold at the 1998 Nagano Games.

Zagitova skated to “Don Quixote” and exhibited great speed and artistry as she moved through her elements effortlessly. Her total score was 239.57 points.

The native of Izhevsk, Russia, landed seven triple jumps and received level-fours on her spins and step sequence in the triumph.

Evgenia Medvedeva, Zagitova’s compatriot and training partner, claimed the silver medal with 238.26, while Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond came through with a gutsy performance under pressure to take home the bronze on 231.02.

Satoko Miyahara was fourth with 222.38, ahead of Italy’s Carolina Kostner (212.44) in fifth.

Kaori Sakamoto (209.71) finished in sixth.

Zagitova said she was still trying to deal with the reality of what had transpired.

“I haven’t fully realized yet that I’ve won,” Zagitova stated. “I need some time to understand that I won the Olympic Games.”

Zagitova, who didn’t do her opening combination (a triple lutz/triple loop) as planned, but added the triple loop on to her second triple lutz, was pleased with her marks.

“When I saw the score, I was surprised and it was a nice surprise,” Zagitova commented. “I’m glad that I was able to deal with my nervousness, go out there and skate my program calmly.”

Two-time Olympic champion Dick Button posted his admiration for Zagitova on Twitter.

“Zagitova is a ballerina on the ice,” Button wrote. “Same quality as Ludmila Protopopov (the Russian two-time Olympic pairs champion).”

Medvedeva took the ice as the final skater and competed to “Anna Karenina.” The 18-year-old also landed seven triples and received the maximum level-fours for her spins and step sequence, but was unable to overtake Zagitova despite winning the free skate.

Medvedeva, a two-time world champion, and Zagitova actually finished with the same score in the free skate (156.65), with Medvedeva taking it on a tiebreaker.

Zagitova set a world record in the short program with 82.92 on Wednesday, after Medvedeva had established a new mark minutes earlier with 81.06. The difference in those two scores ended up being what separated gold from silver.

Both skaters train under star Russian coach Eteri Tutberidze in Moscow.

“This was my mindset — not to leave anything on the table,” Medvedeva said. “I didn’t think about errors, not about a clean skate. Honestly, I skated like in a fog, for the first time. It is because I realize that I am enjoying the process, these four minutes are historical and they only belong to me and the whole world is watching only me for those four minutes.”

Medvedeva was a prohibitive favorite to win the gold before she suffered a broken metatarsal in her right foot in November. It was this injury that opened the door for Zagitova, who won the Grand Prix Final in December in Medvedeva’s absence, to ascend to become the Olympic champion.

“Obviously, it did have an influence, because I had two months less of practice and preparation than planned,” Medvedeva noted. “I didn’t skate for a few weeks again. This did leave a trace, but I don’t connect that in any way to today’s performance and result.”

Osmond, who was third after the short program, skated to “Swan Lake” and “Black Swan” and held off Miyahara to make the podium. Her only miscue came early in her program when she stepped out on the landing of a triple lutz.

“It means so much to me, I was so confident and so ready to go into this event,” Osmond stated. “I felt strong and in the best shape of my entire life. To be able to put out two clean programs on Olympic ice — it means so much to me.”

Osmond admitted she wasn’t even sure if she would be participating in the Pyeongchang Games.

“Not long after the last Olympics, I didn’t even know that I would be competing at this one,” Osmond recalled. “My main goal was to place higher than 13th (her result in Sochi), which I did, and improved by 10 placements. I am so excited.”

Miyahara, the 19-year-old from Kyoto, was the first skater in the final group and put on an absolutely superb performance to “Madame Butterfly.” She began with a triple loop, then landed a nice triple lutz/triple toe loop combo, followed by a triple flip. Next came a flying camel spin, a combination spin and her step sequence.

In the second half of her program Miyahara executed a triple lutz/double toe loop/double loop combo, then a double axe/triple loop combo and a triple salchow. She closed out her program with a choreographic sequence, a double axel and a lovely layback spin.

The four-time national champion did everything she could to try and grab the bronze, skating brilliantly from beginning to end. She landed seven triple jumps and earned level-fours on her spins and step sequence while earned a season’s best in the free skate (146.44), but it just wasn’t meant to be.

“Being here is glorious enough and I’m very happy, whatever the result,” the always-classy Miyahara stated. “Standing on the Olympic ice, I wanted to devote every effort to what I’ve worked toward for four years.”

Miyahara says her free skate was one to remember.

“It was beyond imagination,” Miyahara commented. “I fully enjoyed my performance, and being able to reflect myself. It was a priceless moment.”

Sakamoto, who was fourth after the short program, skated to “Amelie” and gave it her all. She opened with a triple flip/triple toe loop combo, then hit a triple salchow, before moving into her step sequence. After a flying sit spin, she landed a triple lutz, then a triple flip/double toe loop combo.

Next came a combination spin, before a big three-jump combo (double axel/triple toe loop/double toe loop) and a choreographic sequence. Sakamoto closed out with a triple loop, then a double axel and a combination spin.

Sakamoto, a 17-year-old who hails from Kobe, hit five clean triples, but got an edge call on her triple lutz and wobbled on the landing of her triple loop. Those two mistakes allowed Kostner to move ahead of her in the final standings.

“I wanted to skate like normal,” Sakamoto said. “But I was five times more nervous than usual. I just focused and tried to fight my way through.”

Sakamoto said she wasn’t counting on making the podium.

“I was not expecting to get a medal. I was just thinking about the next jump today,” Sakamoto stated. “I missed the triple loop, but the other jumps were good.”

Button praised Sakamoto’s jumps again on Twitter.

“Sakamoto’s jumps are light and airy and controlled,” Button wrote from his home in North Salem, New York.

Sakamoto said she is already looking ahead to the 2022 Beijing Games.

“I want to go to Beijing and skate a perfect short program and free skate,” Sakamoto commented. “I want to improve my skating skills going forward.”

Korea’s Choi Da-bin (199.26) put on another nice performance. She skated to “Doctor Zhivago” in a beautiful blue-sequined outfit and was seventh.

Her smooth consistency makes her very appealing to watch, and the home crowd showered her with deserved applause after she finished.

American Mirai Nagasu (186.54) popped her opening triple axel and ended up in 10th.

Nagasu skated to “Miss Saigon” and just didn’t have it this day. She botched a planned triple lutz/triple toe loop combo, but did add a double toe loop onto her final jump (a triple loop).