Skeleton racer Lizzy Yarnold grabs Britain’s first gold

Lizzy Yarnold retained her Olympic skeleton title and secured Britain’s first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games on Saturday, as teammate Laura Deas took bronze.

Yarnold outstripped Germany’s Jacqueline Loelling by 0.45 seconds after a blistering final run of 51.46 seconds, celebrating wildly when the last runner, Austria’s Janine Flock, finished out of the medals.

Britain’s Dom Parsons took bronze in the men’s event a day earlier.

Rival teams had questioned the legality of Britain’s innovative, drag-reducing skinsuits, but Olympic officials said they had been checked and cleared for use.