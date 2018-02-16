Ryoyu Kobayashi finishes seventh in large hill qualifying; Noriaki Kasai places 22nd

Ryoyu Kobayashi placed third in the qualifying round of the men’s large hill jump at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on Friday night to clinch a spot in Saturday night’s finals.

Kobayashi, a 21-year-old from Iwate Prefecture, vaulted 143.5 meters to earn a score of 127.6 points on an evening that featured snow flurries but lacked strong winds.

Kobayashi was seventh in the normal hill competition last Saturday.

Kobayashi’s teammates Noriaki Kasai, Taku Takeuchi and Junshiro Kobayashi also advanced to the finals

The legendary Kasai was 22nd with a leap of 122.5 and a tally of 104.2. The Hokkaido native claimed the silver medal in the individual large hill jump four years ago at the Sochi Olympics.

Kasai, competing in his eighth Winter Olympics, finished 21st in normal hill jump. The 45-year-old appeared in his first Winter Games in Albertville, France, in 1992.

Takeuchi came in 27th with 120.5 and 98.5, while Junshiro Kobayashi was 37th with 115.0 and 89.5.

Robert Johansson, with his trademark red handlebar mustache, led Friday’s qualifying with 131.9 points after a leap of 135 meters at Alpensia Ski Jumping Center.

Johansson won the bronze in the normal hill on Saturday and put himself in good position for another medal in Saturday’s large hill final.

Fifty of the 57 jumpers from the qualifying round moved into Saturday’s two-round competition.

