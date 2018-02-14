Snowboarder Ayumu Hirano takes silver in men’s halfpipe behind Shaun White

Snowboarder Ayumu Hirano took silver in the men’s halfpipe at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Wednesday after Shaun White of the United States denied him gold in his final run.

Hirano had 95.25 points, 2.50 behind White, who claimed his third Olympic halfpipe title. Scotty James of Australia took bronze with 92.00.

The 19-year-old Hirano was aiming to finish one better than his 2014 Sochi silver medal and led the field after his second run, just one point ahead of White’s first try.

However, White scored 97.75 in his final try to add another gold to the titles he won at the 2006 and 2010 Games.

Olympic debutant Raibu Katayama’s third run of 87.0 points was not enough to land him on the podium. He wound up seventh, while fellow Japanese Yuto Totsuka took a spill in his second run and had to be stretchered off the course.