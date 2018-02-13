Marcel Hirscher finally adds Olympic gold to resume

One of the greatest skiers of all time is finally an Olympic champion.

Marcel Hirscher, a six-time overall World Cup champion, won the men’s combined at the Pyeongchang Games on Tuesday, using his silky skills in the slalom leg of the event to rise from 12th place after the opening run of the downhill.

Now a three-time Olympian, the 28-year-old Hirscher until now had only won a silver medal despite never finishing below fifth in any race.

Hirscher’s combined two-run time was 0.23 seconds faster than silver medalist Alexis Pinturault of France. Another Frenchman, Victor Muffat-Jeandet, took bronze, 1.02 behind Hirscher, after being 29th fastest in the opening downhill leg.

After skiing through a fierce cross wind to post the fastest time down the slalom slope, Hirscher crossed the finish line and stretched forward in a star shape with his left ski high off the snow. He briefly raised both his arms then skied directly out of the finish area with a business-like expression on his face to await Pinturault’s start two minutes later.

The fastest downhill racer in the early run, Thomas Dressen of Germany, dropped to ninth place, trailing Hirscher by 2.44 seconds. Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway did not even bother to race the slalom despite placing second in downhill.

Hirscher has won a record six World Cup titles as the season’s best all-around skier and four world championship gold medals, including the combined in 2015. His 55 World Cup race wins is second on the all-time men’s list, trailing only Ingemar Stenmark’s 86. But his best Olympic result was a runner-up finish in slalom at the 2014 Sochi Games. He was fifth in slalom at the 2010 Vancouver Games, and had fourth-place finishes in each giant slalom.

After the bonus of this victory, Hirscher looks certain to start as the favorite in his top two events of slalom and giant slalom, which will be raced in nearby Yongpyong.

Tuesday’s race showed yet again that slalom, not downhill, is the key to success in the combined event.

Many of the best downhillers failed to finish the race, finding the slalom gates they rarely race too much to handle. It did not help that a swirling wind was whipping up mini-twisters of snow.

The reigning Olympic downhill champion, Matthias Mayer of Austria, was in third place but crashed off the course and knocked over a television cameramen as he slid down the bumpy slope.

Ted Ligety, the 2006 Olympic combined champion from the United States, was fifth.

Wind has buffeted both Alpine hills at the Pyeongchang Olympics, causing the men’s downhill and women’s giant slalom to be postponed until Thursday.