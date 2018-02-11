Noriaki Kasai upstaged by Ryoyu Kobayashi on normal hill; Andreas Wellinger takes gold

The Japan trio of Ryoyu Kobayashi, Noriaki Kasai and Daiki Ito failed to medal in the men’s normal hill jump on Saturday night at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre.

Germany’s Andreas Wellinger won the gold medal with a final round jump of 113.5 meters for a total score of 259.3 points.

Norway’s Johann Forfang took the silver with 109.5 and 250.9, while compatriot Robert Johansson claimed the bronze with 113.5 and 249.7.

Kobayashi finished in seventh place after a jump of 108.0 for a score of 240.8 in the final round.

Kobayashi had the best jump from the Japan team in the first round, soaring 108 and getting a score of 120.2. He was in ninth place going into the final round.

Ito managed 102.0 and 214.7 in the final round to place 20th.

Ito was 19th with a jump of 103 and a tally of 110.3 in the first round.

Kasai, competing in his eighth Winter Olympics, came in 21st with 99.0 and 213.3.

Kaisai was 16th after the opening round following a leap of 104.5 for a mark of 113.9.

Junshiro Kobayashi only managed a jump of 93.0 with a score of 98.8 and failed to advance to the final round, when the field of 50 was cut to 30.