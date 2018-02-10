Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 1: Korean athletes parade in peace

The first day of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics was full of drama both on the ice and behind the scenes. Team Japan had a strong showing during the skating competitions, particularly Shoma Uno who rose above the rest as America’s Nathan Chen suffered several mishaps.

The biggest news was the arrival of Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who became the first immediate family from the dictatorial regime to step foot into South Korea. The day led to a previously unimaginable moment of Kim Yo Jong sitting next to South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence during the opening ceremony Friday night.

Cheerleaders of North Korea hold unification flags during the opening ceremony at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on Feb. 9. | REUTERS

Friday was the first time the Koreas marched together at an Olympic opening ceremony since the 2006 Turin Games. The march under the unified Korean flag was the outcome of a landmark deal between the two rivals following a year of growing concerns over the North’s nuclear weapons ambitions.

Shoma Uno performs his short program during the figure skating team event at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Friday in Gangneung, South Korea. | REUTERS

Twenty-year-old Shoma Uno managed to stay upright from start to finish in an excellent performance to “Winter.” Uno, last season’s world silver medalist, took the ice as the last of 10 skaters and put up a huge score of 103.25 points

Kim Yo Jong arrives at Incheon International Airport outside Seoul on Friday. | AP

The sister of the North Korean leader on Friday became the first member of her family to visit South Korea since the 1950-53 Korean War. Arriving on her brother Kim Jong Un’s private jet for a three-day visit, Kim Yo Jong landed with the country’s 90-year-old nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam.

U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon practices at Gangneung Ice Arena on Thursday in Gangneung, South Korea. | REUTERS

Adam Rippon doesn’t want his monthlong dispute with Mike Pence over the U.S. vice president’s record on gay rights to overshadow his long-awaited Olympic performance. Or those of the rest of the American team.

Noriaki Kasai competes in the qualifying round of the men’s normal hill jump on Thursday at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre. | KYODO

Forty-five-year-old ski jumping legend Noriaki Kasai, competing in his eighth Winter Olympics, placed 20th in the qualifying round of the men’s normal hill jump on Thursday night at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre to clinch a spot in Saturday night’s finals.

Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: The day in pictures

Participants perform during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. | AFP-JIJI

Noriaki Kasai of Japan carries the national flag during the opening ceremony. | REUTERS

Pita Taufatofua of Tonga carries the national flag. | REUTERS

Miu Suzaki and Ryuichi Kihara compete in the figure skating team event pair skating short program during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

People pose for a picture ahead of the start of the Pyeongchang 2018 Games. | REUTERS

Russian athlete Stepan Fedorov speeds past the Olympic rings during the men’s luge training run ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics on Friday. | AP

