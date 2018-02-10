Dutch women earn sweep in 3,000 meters

Miho Takagi was unable to keep pace after a decent start and finished fifth in the women’s 3,000 meters at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Saturday.

Aiming for Japan’s first medal of the games, Takagi was instead overshadowed by Carlijn Achtereekte, who led a podium sweep by the Netherlands.

Achtereekte, an unheralded skater on the World Cup circuit, clocked 3 minutes, 59.21 seconds to take gold ahead of two-time 3,000 Olympic champion Ireen Wust and Antoinette de Jong.

Wust, who won the 3,000 at the world single distance championships in 3:59.05 at the same Gangneung Oval a year ago, crossed the finish line in 3:59.29 to take silver. De Jong was third in 4:00.02.

Takagi finished in 4:01.35, while compatriot Ayano Sato was eighth in 4:04.35. Ayaka Kikuchi placed 19th in 4:13.25.