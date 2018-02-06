Jamaicans opt against racing in Japanese-made bobsleds

Jamaica’s national bobsled team has decided not to use bobsleds supplied by a group of craftsmen mainly in Tokyo’s Ota Ward, known as a shitamachi working-class area, in the upcoming Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The promotion committee for the Shitamachi Bobsleigh Project said Monday that it has been informed by the Jamaican team of the decision.

“We’ve entered a stage where we must discuss legal issues,” Junichi Hosogai, an official of the committee, said at a news conference, indicating the possibility of seeking compensation from the Jamaican side for breaching the contract between them.

Under the contract, the project team has supplied bobsleds for free to the Jamaican team for use at the Pyeongchang Games, set to start on Friday.

Using the shitamachi bobsleds, the Caribbean nation has qualified to compete in a two-woman bobsled event at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

But the Jamaican team performed well using Latvian-made bobsleds in a Bobsleigh World Cup event in Germany in December last year, after the team was unable to receive the Japanese sleighs for the competition because of a transportation problem.

This incident led to criticism of the quality of the Japanese bobsleds and prompted requests for improving them, according to the committee.

Although the promotion committee took steps that included sending technicians to Europe and Pyeongchang, the Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation informed it on Monday morning that the Jamaican team will not use the Japanese sleds in the Pyeongchang Games, the committee said.

Under the contract, the committee is allowed to seek ¥68 million from the Jamaican side in compensation, four times the combined amount of costs spent on the development of the shitamachi bobsleds and transportation costs, if the sleds are not used in the Pyeongchang Olympics.

“The tide changed suddenly in December,” Hosogai said. “We’ll continue negotiations with the Jamaican side right up until the bobsled event in the Pyeongchang Games, but the situation is difficult for us,” he added.

The Shitamachi Bobsleigh Project kicked off in 2011 to showcase the craftsmanship of small factories in Japan to the world.

Although shitamachi bobsleds were not used in the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Russia, members of the project gradually improved the quality of their sleds.

Since 2016, the craftsmen worked with Jamaica for the country’s participation in bobsleds events in the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Just before the start of the games, however, the situation abruptly took a bad turn.

“I feel sad to see the promise overturned so easily,” Hosogai said.