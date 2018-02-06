Connor McDavid sparks Oilers with four goals in rout of Lightning

Connor McDavid scored four goals and added an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers knocked off the top team in the NHL, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night.

Leon Draisaitl and Iiro Pakarinen also scored for the Oilers, who have gone 5-1-1 in their last seven.

Alex Killorn and Yanni Gourde replied for the Lightning, who fell to 5-3 on their eight-game road trip.

McDavid opened the scoring 1:48 into the first with a rare power-play goal. He tipped a Ryan Strome point shot past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. Edmonton was 0-for-17 in their previous eight games with the man advantage.

Predators 5, Islanders 4 (OT)

In New York, Ryan Johansen scored the tying goal in the final minute of regulation, and Roman Josi scored the winner 3:42 into overtime to rally Nashville.

Kevin Fiala had two goals, and Calle Jarnkrok and Ryan Johansen also scored for the Predators, who improved to 9-1-2 in their last 12 games. Pekka Rinne stopped 24 shots.

On the winner, Nick Bonino sent a saucer pass across the front to Josi, who tapped it into the open net with Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak out of position.

John Tavares, Ryan Pulock, Casey Cizikas and Nick Leddy scored for New York, which lost for the third time in four games after the All-Star break. Halak finished with 42 saves and Andrew Ladd and Brock Nelson added two assists each.

Stars 2, Rangers 1

In Dallas, Martin Hanzal returned from injured reserve and scored the game-winning goal in the hosts’ victory over slumping New York.

On the power play, Hanzal skated across the goalmouth and tipped in Julius Honka’s shot from the right point to break a 1-1 tie 4:05 into the third period. Hanzal missed the previous five games because of a strained muscle in his lower body.

The Stars’ third straight win moved them within one point of St. Louis for third place in the Central Division. The Rangers, who have lost six of seven, are last in the rugged Metropolitan Division and three points out of a postseason spot in a crowded Eastern Conference playoff race.

New York goalie Henrik Lundqvist lost his fifth game in a row despite making 39 saves.

Ben Bishop had 31 saves for Dallas.

Maple Leafs 7, Ducks 4

In Toronto, William Nylander scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Maple Leafs beat Anaheim.

Auston Matthews also had two goals for Toronto. Mitch Marner, Leo Komarov and Zach Hyman scored one apiece, but the win might have come at a cost.

Leafs starting goaltender Frederik Andersen left at 6:15 of the second period after he was struck in the head by Corey Perry’s left skate.

Andersen stopped 25 of 28 shots before being replaced by backup Curtis McElhinney, who improved to 6-4 this season with 16 saves on 17 shots.

Rickard Rakell scored twice for the Ducks, and Perry assisted on all four of their goals. Ryan Getzlaf and Ondrej Kase also scored.