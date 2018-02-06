Griffin leads Pistons past Trail Blazers

Stan Van Gundy worried over the weekend that the Detroit Pistons were becoming too reliant on Blake Griffin.

That wasn’t a problem Monday night.

Andre Drummond had 17 points and 17 rebounds, and the Pistons beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-91 for their fourth straight victory. Detroit had 36 assists on 44 field goals and had six players with at least 12 points.

“I didn’t really think we moved the ball that much at the start of the game, but then we really got it going,” said Van Gundy, Detroit’s coach. “The best part is that you look how many guys got involved — it wasn’t just one or two guys with a bunch. Once you start moving the ball, it gets contagious.”

Detroit has won three in a row with Griffin in the lineup after acquiring him in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers last week. Following a win over Miami on Saturday, Van Gundy said the Pistons might be playing through Griffin too much. He still led Detroit in scoring Monday, but the Pistons had plenty of threats.

“They had one action — dribble handoff out of the corner — and they kept getting down to the center of our defense,” Portland’s Damian Lillard said. “Once guys get confident and get to making shots, it’s hard to stop.”

The victory pulled the Pistons back to .500 and even with Philadelphia for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Griffin had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and did a good bit of his offensive damage from the perimeter, making three 3-pointers. Anthony Tolliver added 15 points for Detroit, and Reggie Bullock and Langston Galloway contributed 13 apiece.

Lillard scored 20 points and C.J. McCollum added 14 for the Blazers, who lost again after falling at the buzzer at Boston on Sunday. Portland was without Evan Turner on Monday because of a left calf injury.

Wizards 111, Pacers 102

In Indianapolis, All-Star guard Bradley Beal scored 21 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 15 to help Washington hold on to beat the Pacers.

The Wizards have won five straight overall, all without John Wall, and four in a row over Indiana.

Clippers 104, Mavericks 101

In Los Angeles, Danilo Gallinari had 28 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 24 seconds left, and the Clippers scored the last 13 points of the game to rally past Dallas

On a night when his last name was misspelled on the back of his jersey, Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki became the sixth player in NBA history to reach 50,000 career minutes. Nowitzki finished with 12 points, but the Mavericks failed to score in the final 4:42.

Jazz 133, Pelicans 109

In New Orleans, Rodney Hood scored 30 points in his second game back from a lower leg bruise and surging Utah extended its winning streak to six with a victory over New Orleans.

Ricky Rubio had 20 points and 11 assists, and Rudy Gobert added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz.

Magic 111, Heat 109

In Miami, Mario Hezonja scored 20 points, Jonathan Simmons made the tiebreaking dunk with 1:31 remaining, and Orlando beat Heat.

Miami appeared to tie the game after Tyler Johnson was credited with a basket when the Magic’s Bismack Biyombo was called for goaltending with 2.8 seconds remaining. A video review overturned the call.

Kings 104, Bulls 98

In Sacramento, Bogdan Bogdanovic made a go-ahead 3 with 52 seconds remaining and the Kings overcame a dismal start with a strong finish to beat Chicago.

Nuggets 121, Hornets 104

In Denver, Gary Harris scored 27 points and Nikola Jokic had 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Nuggets in a win over Charlotte.