Wales head coach Warren Gatland not surprised by big win over Scotland

When Warren Gatland bumped into Wales Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips on Friday, the coach predicted Wales would beat Scotland by 20 points.

Gatland said Phillips was shocked.

The rest of the rugby world was, too, on Saturday when Gatland’s side whipped Scotland by 27 points, 34-7, to open the Six Nations.

Wales was the bettors’ underdog, but to make up for eight British Lions out injured, Gatland picked 12 Scarlets and started 10.

Almost 10 years to the day after he started 13 Ospreys in his first match as Wales coach and beat England at Twickenham, Gatland’s gamble on the Scarlets also paid off.

Their self-belief, attacking attitude, and understanding made up for more than 500 caps’ worth of talent being injured.

“It was an afternoon I was expecting with the way we have trained the last couple of weeks,” Gatland said.

“There was definitely a quiet confidence in the squad, they have been outstanding in their preparation, and we went into the game expecting to win reasonably comfortably.”

Wales scored four tries, bombed at least three more, and kept Scotland scoreless until the 78th minute.

“Apart from the soft try at the end our defense was outstanding,” he said. “Getting the bonus point was pleasing as well.”

Wales will be the underdog again next week when it goes to Twickenham to face the two-time defending champion but Gatland expects to have at least two of his Lions backs available.

Liam Williams will take a full part in training on Monday after an abdominal problem, and George North should be available after tight hamstrings.

“I’ve said the draw was great for us. We’ve got England and Ireland away (in the next two rounds),” he said.

“We’ve often had pretty tough opening encounters so getting Scotland at home first up for us was a great opportunity. There were a lot of players who were involved last year (in the loss at Murrayfield) and they wanted to make up for that disappointment.

“Next week, we go to a venue where we’ve had a lot of success in the last 10 years.”

At Twickenham, Gatland can count three wins on his watch. But he wasn’t ready to predict the result next Saturday.

In the day’s other game in the Six Nations, Ireland beat France 15-13 thanks to a last-second drop goal by Johnny Sexton.

Uruguay qualifies for RWC

Uruguay qualified for the Rugby World Cup for a fourth time with a 32-31 win over Canada in the second leg of their Americas regional qualifier in Montevideo on Saturday, Reuters reports.

The result gave the South Americans a 70-60 aggregate win and means they will take their place in Japan next year in Pool D, alongside Australia, Wales, Georgia and Fiji.

Canada, which has participated in every World Cup since the tournament began in 1987, will now go into November’s four-team repechage playoff for the 20th and final World Cup berth.

Uruguay won the first leg 38-29 in Vancouver last week but Canada looked intent on overcoming the nine-point deficit to secure an aggregate win.

The visitors raced to a 15-0 lead with two early tries but Uruguay touched down before the break to reach the interval 18-10 down.

Uruguay, however, took control of the contest early in the second period, scoring tries in the 41st and 64th minutes to move ahead.

Both sides continued to add points as the game swung back and forth but Uruguay held on, with flyhalf Berchesi Pisano kicking 17 points and centre Vilaseca Hontou grabbing two tries for the winners.

Uruguay appeared at the 1999 and 2003 tournaments, winning one pool match in each, before returning to the finals in 2015, where it lost all four matches in England and Wales.

“We are deeply disappointed to be in this position of not having qualified as Americas 2 for the 2019 Men’s Rugby World Cup,” Allen Vansen, chief executive officer of Rugby Canada said after the loss.

“We appreciate that the Canadian rugby community is dismayed at this result. This is not acceptable for Canadian rugby.”

Vansen added that the Canadians still hoped to qualify via the repechage and would work to prepare for the November matches.