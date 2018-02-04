Rockets embarrass Cavaliers on TV again

Ashamed to show his face any longer, LeBron James stared at the floor as he headed toward the locker room before the final horn sounded.

An inglorious exit.

The Cavaliers have become an embarrassment.

“I’m lost for words,” James said after Cleveland was humiliated by the Houston Rockets, who rained down 19 3-pointers on the disconnected Cavaliers in a 120-88 blowout on Saturday night.

Chris Paul scored 22 points with 11 assists, Ryan Anderson added 21 points and the long-range Rockets became the latest team to manhandle the Cavaliers on national TV.

“They should take us off every nationally televised game for the rest of the season,” said James, who spoke softly with a baseball cap pulled over his eyes. “We haven’t played good at all and we get our butts kicked every time we play on national television, so I’m at a loss for words.”

James Harden only scored 16 — 15 below his league-leading average — but Houston rolled to its fourth straight win and improved to 11-2 since Jan. 8.

Meanwhile, the Cavs’ downward spiral accelerated.

Since losing at Golden State on Christmas, James and his teammates are 0-8 in network broadcasts and have been embarrassed in several matchups against quality teams. They lost by 28 at Minnesota, 34 in Toronto, 24 at home to Oklahoma City and 32 to the Rockets, who toyed with the defending Eastern Conference champs.

Following the game, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue was asked if his team tried.

“Don’t look like it,” Lue said. “We didn’t have no fight. I thought they took the game to us on both ends.”

James finished with just 11 points and didn’t play in the fourth quarter as the Rockets were too far ahead. Isaiah Thomas scored 12 for Cleveland.

Somber wouldn’t even describe the mood in the Cavaliers’ locker room, where players dressed quietly without any conversation.

“Another embarrassing loss,” Thomas said. “Something gotta change. I don’t know. It was bad from the jump. I don’t want to comment too much on it. I need to watch film to see what really went down. It wasn’t a good one for us on both ends.”

The Cavs played their second game without injured All-Star forward Kevin Love, who could be out two months with a broken left hand suffered earlier this week.

Love’s injury hurts, obviously, but there are far bigger issues with a Cleveland team that has lost 12 of 18 and appears to be tearing apart at the seams.

With the Rockets up 35 in the third quarter, the Cavs didn’t even bother to huddle during a timeout. Thomas and J.R. Smith sat at the middle of the scorer’s table while James and other players wandered near the bench area as Lue and his staff tried to figure what to do next.

James doesn’t have any answers. The three-time champion said the situation is reminiscent of his first season with Miami. The Heat started 9-8 but finally found their groove.

James isn’t so sure the Cavs can do the same.

“When you have an opportunity, you do your job and you do it to the highest of your ability and you live with those results. We don’t do that every day.”

One of James’ closest friends, Paul isn’t writing the Cavs off just yet.

“You got LeBron James over there in that locker room,” he said. “What else does the man need to do? I’m a little biased, but what else does he need to do? If you all don’t believe in him, you’re all trippin.’ ”

Nuggets 115, Warriors 108

In Denver, Nikola Jokic scored 19 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:10 left, and added nine rebounds as the Nuggets beat Golden State.

Pistons 111, Heat 107

In Detroit, Andre Drummond had 23 points and 20 rebounds, and Blake Griffin made a key 3-pointer in the final minute to lift the Pistons over Miami.

Pacers 100, 76ers 92

In Indianapolis, Victor Oladipo and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 19 points and Indiana beat Philadelphia.

Wizards 115, Magic 98

In Orlando, Otto Porter scored 20 points and Tomas Satoransky had a career-high 19 to lift Washington over the Magic.

Timberwolves 118, Pelicans 107

In Minneapolis, Jimmy Butler scored 30 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points and 16 rebounds for his league-leading 47th double-double, and Minnesota beat New Orleans.

Jazz 120, Spurs 111

In San Antonio, Ricky Rubio scored a season-high 34 points and added nine assists, and Utah upended the Spurs for its fifth straight victory.

Mavericks 106, Kings 99

In Sacramento, Yogi Ferrell made consecutive 3-pointers to spark a big run at the start of the fourth quarter and Dallas beat the Kings to snap a five-game losing streak.

Clippers 113, Bulls 103

In Los Angeles, Tobias Harris scored 24 points in his Clippers debut.

Danilo Gallinari also had 24 points, Lou Williams added 21 points and six assists, and Montrezl Harrell scored 14 to help the Clippers win for the third time in four games.