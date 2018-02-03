Ozzie Newsome to serve as Browns GM for one more season

Ozzie Newsome’s reign as the only general manager in Baltimore Ravens history will come to an end after the 2018 season.

Newsome signed a five-year extension in 2014 with the understanding that he surrenders the post to assistant GM Eric DeCosta at the end of the contract, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said Friday.

Newsome, 61, has been in charge of filling out the roster since the Ravens arrived in Baltimore in 1996. DeCosta, 46, joined the Ravens at an entry-level position in 1996 and was schooled by Newsome.