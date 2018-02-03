Anthony Davis powers Pelicans past Thunder

Anthony Davis set the New Orleans Pelicans’ career scoring record in style.

The versatile 208-cm big man scored 43 points to help the Pelicans beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-100 on Friday night.

At 24 years old, he passed David West on the franchise’s scoring list and has 8,702 career points.

“It’s huge,” Davis said. “Big time for me, but it’s a team effort. Guys put me in the position to score and be successful. Everybody from guys in my rookie year to guys now. Everybody played their part and allowed me to get this accomplishment.”

Davis earned his points against Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams, one of the league’s most rugged interior defenders. He scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Pelicans pull away.

Davis passed West to become the franchise’s rebounding leader on Jan. 28, and he added 10 more boards to his total on Friday. E’Twaun Moore contributed 26 points for the Pelicans.

New Orleans had dropped two straight since All-Star DeMarcus Cousins was lost for the season with a left Achilles tendon rupture.

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook had 16 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds for his 16th triple-double of the season.

Adams had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder, who lost their third straight after an eight-game winning streak.

Bucks 92, Knicks 90

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo made a driving layup with 1.9 seconds remaining after Jabari Parker chipped in with 12 points in his first game in nearly a year, lifting the Bucks over New York.

Antetokounmpo, who sprained his left ankle late in Thursday’s loss to Minnesota, showed no ill effects and had a game-high 29 points.

Hornets 133, Pacers 126

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker scored 41 points on 11-for-22 shooting and the hosts prevailed over Indiana with the help of a record-setting first quarter.

Buoyed by 16 points from Nicolas Batum, the Hornets scored 49 points in the first, a franchise-best for a quarter. Charlotte connected on 7 of 11 on 3s and hit 19 of 23 from the field in that stretch.

Warriors 119, Kings 104

In Sacramento, Kevin Durant scored 13 of his 33 points in the second quarter and matched his season-high with six 3s as Golden State triumphed over the hosts.

Jazz 129, Suns 97

In Phoenix, former Louisville star Donovan Mitchell poured in 40 points, one shy of his career high, and Utah won its fourth in a row.

Raptors 130, Trail Blazers 105

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 18 and the Raptors whipped Portland for their sixth straight win over the Trail Blazers.

Celtics 119, Hawks 110

In Boston, Terry Rozier had a career-high 31 points and seven rebounds in his second NBA start, Jayson Tatum added 27 points and the Celtics topped Atlanta.

76ers 103, Heat 97

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid opened the first set of back-to-back games in his NBA career with 17 points and 11 boards for the hosts.

Lakers 102, Nets 99

In New York, Brook Lopez scored 19 points in his return to Brooklyn, making Los Angeles’ final basket with 1:28 left.