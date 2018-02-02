Vegas sets mark for most wins by first-year team

The Vegas Golden Knights have already made some NHL history. They’re far from finished with what they want to accomplish this season.

David Perron scored 3:57 into overtime to lead Vegas past the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night for the Golden Knights’ 34th victory, the most by an NHL expansion team in its debut season. They surpassed the mark set by both Florida and Anaheim in the 1993-94 season.

“It doesn’t mean a whole lot right now, to be honest with you,” said Gerard Gallant, who has coached his team to a Western Conference-leading 34-12-4 record, one point back of league-best Tampa Bay.

The Jets had the puck rolling in the crease three times in the extra period, but they couldn’t get it into the net. Perron then fired a high shot past Connor Hellebuyck to win it.

“We’re just trying to battle and get two points again every night and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Gallant said.

“But you know, at the end of the season we’ll look at it and be happy, I’m sure.”

Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor had tied it with a high shot to Marc-Andre Fleury’s glove side with 2:36 left in the third period. Joel Armia also had a goal and one assist for Winnipeg.

Hellebuyck made 28 saves for the Jets (30-13-9), who were trying to set a franchise record with their eighth straight home win.

Fleury stopped 24 shots for Vegas. It was his 389th win, putting him into a tie for 13th among NHL goaltenders.

Reilly Smith had a short-handed goal and Erik Haula scored a controversial goal on the power play for the Golden Knights.

Lightning 7, Flames 4

In Tampa, Alex Killorn had two goals and two assists as the Lightning struck for five unanswered goals, including four in the third period, in a victory over Calgary.

Down 4-3 after two periods, the hosts tied it 12 seconds into the third when Killorn pounced on a loose puck near the Flames face-off dot, spun and sent a backhander on net that slipped past Mike Smith.

The rare off-night for Smith continued when Cory Conacher scored on a sharp angle at 5:16 to give Tampa Bay the lead for good at 5-4.

Just over a minute later, Steven Stamkos scored his 19th of the season and that was it for Smith. As he got the hook from coach Glen Gulutzan for David Rittich, Smith smashed his stick across the goalpost.

Conacher’s second of the night at 8:26 capped the third-period surge.

Senators 2, Ducks 1 (OT)

In Ottawa, Erik Karlsson scored 32 seconds into overtime to lift the hosts over Anaheim and snap a six-game skid.

Karlsson one-timed a pass from Matt Duchene on a power play, beating Ryan Miller with a shot inside the near post.

Bruins 3, Blues 1

In Boston, Tuukka Rask made 32 saves and extended his personal point streak to 19 games, lifting the Bruins over St. Louis.

Devils 4, Flyers 3

In Newark, New Jersey, Nico Hischier scored on a deflection with 1:27 to play and the Devils rallied past Philadelphia.

Predators 5, Kings 0

In Nashville, Pekka Rinne made 19 saves, Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist and the hosts trounced Los Angeles.

Avalanche 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

In Edmonton, J.T Compher scored 2:28 into overtime to help Colorado snap a three-game losing skid with a triumph over the hosts.

Maple Leafs 4, Rangers 0

In New York, Curtis McElhinney stopped 25 shots to guide Toronto its second straight shutout.

Stars 4, Coyotes 1

In Glendale, Arizona, Devin Shore had a goal and an assist during Dallas’ three-goal second period in a rout of the Coyotes.

Hurricanes 2, Canadiens 0

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Cam Ward stopped 27 shots in his second shutout of the season as the hosts blanked Montreal.

Panthers 4, Sabres 2

In Buffalo, Harri Sateri stopped the final 19 shots he faced and 30 overall, while Keith Yandle had a goal and two assists in leading Florida over the Sabres.

Canucks 4, Blackhawks 2

In Vancouver, Brendan Gaunce scored his second goal of the game late in the third period as the Canucks overcame an early deficit to beat Chicago.