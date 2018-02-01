Justin Holl scores in debut as Leafs blank Islanders

Justin Holl walked into Air Canada Centre on his own a couple hours before Wednesday night’s game, with his minor league equipment bag and a bundle of sticks in his hands.

He originally expected to have the day off. He was sure glad he played.

Holl scored in his NHL debut and Travis Dermott got his first goal in his ninth career game, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-0 victory over the New York islanders.

“It’s almost surreal,” Holl said. “You’re like ‘Wait did that really happen?’ And you’re like, ‘Nice, it did.’ “

The 26-year-old Holl joined the Toronto organization on an AHL contract in 2015-16 before earning a two-way deal last season. He played in 239 minor league games before suiting up against New York.

“I have confidence in my abilities, sometimes you have to work a little harder for the things you want,” said Holl, who was selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2010 draft. “You have faith it’s all gonna turn out all right.”

Holl and Dermott spent parts of the last two seasons together on the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, making the evening that much more special for the blue-line duo.

“Crazy, you can’t put it into words,” the 21-year-old Dermott said. “You can’t write it up any more perfect with (Holl) up here as my partner.

“It all came together perfect tonight.”

Kasperi Kapanen, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner also scored for the Maple Leafs (29-18-5), and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves for his fourth shutout of the season.

Thomas Greiss stopped 45 shots for the Islanders (25-22-5), who also lost 4-1 at home against Florida on Tuesday.

Capitals 5, Flyers 3

In Washington, Chandler Stephenson, Andre Burakovsky and T.J. Oshie ended lengthy goal droughts to help the Capitals rally past Philadelphia.

Stephenson scored twice after going without a goal for 28 games. Burakovsky scored on the power play after coming up empty for 10 games, and Oshie lifted his arms and looked to the sky when he scored on the power play to end his 13-game dry spell.

Red Wings 2, Sharks 1 (SO)

In Detroit, Justin Abdelkader scored in the seventh round of a shootout, and Petr Mrazek stopped Tomas Hertl at the other end to give the Red Wings the victory.