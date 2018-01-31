Japan projected to win only two gold medals at Pyeongchang Olympics after downgrade from analysts

Analysts downgraded Japan’s Pyeongchang Olympics medal projection from 15 to 14 on Tuesday, while lowering the nation’s gold medal haul from four to two.

According to sports analytics firm Gracenote’s latest virtual medal table, Japan’s figure skating prospects have taken a hit since it was last released on Jan. 10. Expected gold medals in men’s figure skating for Yuzuru Hanyu and team figure skating have now been switched to silver.

The firm now projects Spain’s Javier Fernandez to win the men’s event. The team event is now expected to go to Russian skaters, who have passed strict screening to compete despite their national Olympic committee being banned for doping violations.

In addition to leading the Olympic Athletes from Russia to team gold, Evegenia Medvedeva is projected to win the women’s gold.

Gracenote still sees Japan winning two speed skating gold medals in the women’s 500 meters through Nao Kodaira and women’s team pursuit.