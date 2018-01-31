Ducks start fast, hold ground to end Bruins’ point streak

A quick start for the Anaheim Ducks finished Boston’s run of 18 straight games with a point.

Adam Henrique and Jakob Silfverberg scored in the first period, when Anaheim held Boston to just five shots, and the Ducks held on for a 3-1 victory Tuesday night.

“We did a good job in the first period. We had some jump going,” Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said.

The Ducks became the first team to beat the Bruins in regulation since Washington’s 5-3 win Dec. 14 in Boston. Cam Fowler and Rickard Rakell had two assists apiece for Anaheim.

John Gibson stopped all 25 shots he faced before leaving in the third period after taking a puck off his chest earlier in the period. Ryan Miller played the final 7:25 and nearly completed a shutout for the Ducks before Ryan Spooner scored for Boston with 41 seconds left.

“We’re trying to get on a streak of our own. I think we’ve been trending in the right direction with our hockey,” Miller said.

Henrique scored into an empty net with 6.1 seconds remaining to seal it for the Ducks, who halted Boston’s five-game winning streak and a stretch of 18 games with at least one point (14-0-4), which tied for the second-longest in franchise history.

“At some point it’s going to happen. Hopefully we realize we need to be good from when they drop the puck,” Bruins center Patrice Bergeron said. “We weren’t moving our feet at the beginning. We had no forecheck or sustained pressure.”

Anton Khudobin stopped 24 shots for the Bruins, who never recovered after being outshot 15-5 in the first period and falling behind 2-0 on goals by Silfverberg and Henrique.

“I thought we did a good job of that, controlling the play and obviously coming out with the lead,” Henrique said. “Especially against this team at home, with the way they’ve been playing for a really long time, it was a big start for us.”

The Ducks have won eight straight against the Bruins, who haven’t beaten Anaheim since a 3-2 shootout win on Oct. 21, 2013.

Penguins 5, Sharks 2

In Pittsburgh, Evgeni Malkin got his 12th career hat trick and Bryan Rust scored two goals as the surging Penguins rallied past San Jose.

Jets 3, Lightning 1

In Winnipeg, Michael Hutchinson made 23 saves in his first NHL start of the season to help the Jets beat league-leading Tampa Bay.

Golden Knights 4, Flames 2

In Calgary, Jonathan Marchessault got the go-ahead goal and added an assist as Vegas scored three times in the final two minutes to stun the Flames.

Wild 3, Blue Jackets 2 (SO)

In Columbus, Zach Parise and Chris Stewart scored in the shootout.

Panthers 4, Islanders 1

In New York, Harri Sateri stopped 32 shots for his first career victory and Florida beat the Islanders.

Hurricanes 2, Senators 1

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Sebastian Aho and Victor Rask scored in the third period as the Hurricanes edged slumping Ottawa.

Devils 3, Sabres 1

In Buffalo, Taylor Hall scored in his first game after missing three with an injury to his right hand, and New Jersey snapped a four-game skid.

Blues 3, Canadiens 1

In St. Louis, Carter Hutton made 33 saves and Ivan Barbashev broke a scoreless tie in the second period.

Blackhawks 2, Predators 1

In Nashville, Anton Forsberg made 42 saves, and Vinnie Hinostroza had a goal and an assist in Chicago’s victory.

Kings 3, Stars 0

In Dallas, Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves in his ninth career shutout to lead Los Angeles to a win over the Stars.

Canucks 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)

In Vancouver, Sven Baerschi ripped a wrist shot under the crossbar with 1:07 remaining in overtime as the Canucks recorded just their sixth win in the past 22 games. The goal was Baertschi’s second in the past three games.