Russell Westbrook leads Thunder to eighth straight victory

The Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers aren’t even in the same conference, yet they played as though they were longtime rivals.

Russell Westbrook scored 37 points, Paul George added 31, and Oklahoma City beat Philadelphia 122-112 on Sunday night for its eighth straight victory.

The game was more intense than usual from the start, with a lot of extra trash talking and bumping. The teams combined for 51 fouls and 61 free throw attempts. It carried over from Oklahoma City’s triple-overtime victory in Philadelphia in December.

“Leading into this game, after a little talk after game one, I think to this game, I kind of was looking forward to it,” Westbrook said. “But you know — Oklahoma City 2-0.”

Westbrook made just 6 of 20 shots in the first half, when he was knocked to the ground trying to take a charge as Joel Embiid threw down a vicious dunk over him. He was 8 of 13 in the second half and also had 14 assists and nine rebounds.

George shot 9 of 17 a day after being named the All-Star replacement for New Orleans’ DeMarcus Cousins. The Thunder are 7-0 when George scores at least 30 points and 11-4 when he scores at least 25.

Steven Adams added 20 points and 13 rebounds. He made 10 of 11 shots for the Thunder and grabbed 10 offensive rebounds.

Embiid had 27 points and 10 rebounds, and Ben Simmons added 22 points for the 76ers.

It was a bittersweet day for the Thunder. The team announced Sunday guard Andre Roberson is expected to miss the rest of the season after having surgery on a ruptured left patella tendon. Roberson, who was a second-team All-Defense selection last season, was injured when his knee buckled and he fell during the third quarter Saturday at Detroit.

“It’s tough,” Westbrook said. “‘Dre is my boy. I love having him on the floor with me, and it’s a tough situation for him. We are just going to continue to lift him up and pray for him, keep our spirits high for him and keep this thing rolling.”

George hit a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to trim Philadelphia’s lead to 58-57.

A dunk by Simmons put the 76ers up 75-68 early in the third before the Thunder got things going. Oklahoma City went on a 12-0 run, and a reverse layup by Westbrook put the Thunder up 86-79 and forced the 76ers to call timeout. George closed out the surge with a 3-pointer that put Oklahoma City up 10.

The Thunder led 92-83 at the end of the third. Oklahoma City shot 60 percent from the field in the period and held Embiid to two points.

Philadelphia left its starters in to start the fourth, and they helped the 76ers take a 98-97 lead early in the quarter.

Oklahoma City pulled away late. Westbrook’s 3-pointer with just under three minutes to play put the Thunder up seven, and he followed with a jumper to make it a nine-point game with two minutes left.

“We made runs, they made runs,” Simmons said. “But down the stretch, we didn’t take care of the ball and execute.”

Cavaliers 121, Pistons 104

In Cleveland, LeBron James had 25 points, 14 assists and narrowly missed his second straight triple-double, and the Cavaliers sent Detroit to its eighth straight loss.

Cleveland has won consecutive games for the first time since a five-game winning streak Dec. 9-17.

Raptors 123, Lakers 111

In Toronto, Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 25 points, DeMar DeRozan had 19 and the Raptors snapped Los Angeles’ winning streak at four games.

Kyle Lowry had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and 10 rebounds to help Toronto win its seventh straight over the Lakers.

Spurs 113, Kings 98

In San Antonio, Bryn Forbes scored a season-high 23 points, helping the Spurs overcome a sluggish game in which Sacramento coach Dave Joerger left in the opening minutes after a dizzy spell.

LaMarcus Aldridge and Manu Ginobili each added 15 points in San Antonio’s 13th straight win over Sacramento. Dejounte Murray had 14 points and 10 assists, and Pau Gasol had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Joerger exited two minutes into the game after slapping his hands together after a non-call, taking two steps toward midcourt and then turning toward his bench and dropping to one knee. He braced himself with one hand on the court and another on a staff member before rising with the help of another staff member.

He was taken to the locker room and was examined by a Spurs team doctor. A San Antonio official said Joerger was experiencing light-headedness and was being kept in the locker room for precautionary reasons.

Clippers 112, Pelicans 103

In New Orleans, Blake Griffin had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and made a crushing 3-pointer with 43 seconds left, leading Los Angeles the Pelicans in New Orleans’ in first game since a season-ending injury to All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins.

Lou Williams added 22 points, and DeAndre Jordan had 12 points and 19 rebounds for the Clippers.

Anthony Davis had 25 points and 17 rebounds for the Pelicans. They’d won seven of eight coming in, but were playing for the first time all season without Cousins, who averaged 25.2 points and 13.9 rebounds before tearing his Achilles tendon in the final seconds of a victory over Houston on Friday night.

Rockets 113, Suns 102

In Houston, James Harden had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Rockets.

Harden fell two assists shy of his third triple-double of the season. Houston beat Phoenix for the 14th time in their past 16 meetings, including seven straight.

Bucks 110, Bulls 96

In Minneapolis, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to help the Bucks improve to 3-0 since interim coach Joe Prunty replaced the fired Jason Kidd.