Shinji Kagawa scores fifth goal of season in Dortmund draw

Shinji Kagawa struck his fifth Bundesliga goal of the season Saturday as Borussia Dortmund drew 2-2 with visiting SC Freiburg.

Kagawa opened the scoring in the ninth minute, lashing home an acrobatic volley from close range after an attempt by Christian Pulisic rebounded into his path.

Goals by Nils Petersen either side of halftime left the visitors poised for victory, but an injury-time equalizer by defender Jeremy Toljan saved a point for Dortmund.

Despite finding the back of the net, Kagawa said he was not satisfied with his team taking a solitary point from the match.

“It was a home game after all, so we absolutely had to win,” the Japan international midfielder said. “As the game unfolded, we needed to exert more control, but our opponents were able to continue doing what they wanted for 90 minutes.”

The result pushed Dortmund up to fifth in the Bundesliga table, one point behind fourth-placed RB Leipzig.

In other results, Genki Haraguchi converted a 64th-minute penalty to help second-division Fortuna Dusseldorf to a 3-1 victory away to Kaiserslautern.

His first goal for Dusseldorf came in his second appearance since going out on loan from first-division side Hertha Berlin.

In the Mexican first division, Keisuke Honda netted an 80th-minute goal in a 2-3 away loss to Tigres UANL.