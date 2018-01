Tiger makes cut with birdie on 18th hole

Tiger Woods acknowledged that his long game was poor in the second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, but said he was excited to make the cut and qualify for the final two rounds.

On Friday, Tiger birdied his final hole, the par-five ninth, by two-putting from 80 feet to make the cut with nothing to spare, giving himself the chance to play two more competitive rounds as he works his way back.

“This is a different body and that’s why I’m excited to play the weekend, continue getting used to my feels because they are different,” Woods said after shooting 71 for a one-under 143.

“I can hit certain shots (at home) but come out here in competition and my adrenaline goes up a little bit, I hit the ball further, but how much further?

“These are things I’m going to have to learn and I need more time under the fire of competition.”

He is tied for 65th, 10 strokes behind Ryan Palmer (67), who leads Spanish defending champion Jon Rahm (66) by a stroke. Luke List carded a 66 to share third place on 135 with first-round leader Tony Finau, who carded a 70.

Woods drove the ball wildly most of the day, pulling several drives hard left but also blocking a couple right.

“I had the pulls early, actually more like a pull-flip, so it was even worse than that,” he said.

“And then after I hit a couple of shots I went for the spinner out there, and lost a couple to the right. Then I settled in and hit some good ones, but still not quite right. I need to fix that.”

But at least his short game was sharp and he putted well.

“My short game has been good all week, so that parts been solid,” he said, adding, “It’s been a long 12 months.

“It’s nice to get out there and compete. I was grinding my way around the course today…”