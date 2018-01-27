Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo returns from eight-day layoff, drops 41 on Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo took eight days off and missed back-to-back games to manage chronic pain in his right knee.

“I definitely felt lost because this is what I love to do, to play games,” Antetokounmpo said.

The All-Star forward returned to the lineup Friday night, scoring 41 points and adding 13 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-91.

He sealed it late, dribbling between his legs before hitting a jumper over Quincy Acy and drawing a foul. Antetokounmpo made the free throw, and hit a 3-pointer on the next possession.

“If I’m open I’m going to shoot it,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m going to go with the flow of the game.”

Khris Middleton added 21 points for the Bucks in their second game since coach Jason Kidd was fired Monday. They also beat the Nets for the ninth consecutive time.

“We’re growing. We’re out here having fun,” Middleton said. “As long as we play unselfishly, we’re a very dangerous team.”

DeMarre Carroll and D’Angelo Russell had 14 points apiece for Brooklyn.

“Total domination by the Bucks,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “I thought they were better at every position.”

Milwaukee built a 28-point first-half lead. Brooklyn, which had just 35 points at the half, scored 37 in the third quarter and got within seven points late in the period.

Cavaliers 115, Pacers 108

In Cleveland, LeBron James had his 63rd career triple-double — overcoming his 11 turnovers — and the Cavaliers showed signs of ending their stunning slump with a victory over Indiana.

James finished with 26 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to help Cleveland, following a minor lineup switch by coach Tyronn Lue, win for just the fourth time in 11 games.

Pelicans 115, Rockets 113

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis scored 27 points and DeMarcus Cousins had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists before sustaining an injury as the hosts held off Houston.

Chris Paul scored a season-high 38 points before fouling out in the final seconds and nearly led the Rockets back from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit.

Knicks 107, Suns 85

In Phoenix, Enes Kanter scored 15 of his 20 points in the first quarter and New York never trailed all night, ending its longest road trip of the season, a seven-game stretch, with a victory over the Suns.

Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 15 for the Knicks.

Jazz 97, Raptors 93

In Toronto, Ricky Rubio made a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left to lift Utah past the Raptors.

Lakers 108, Bulls 103

In Chicago, Brandon Ingram scored 25 points, including eight in the final 3:18 and Los Angeles rallied to beat the Bulls after losing a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead.

Clippers 109, Grizzlies 100

In Memphis, Lou Williams had 40 points and matched his season-high with 10 assists in Los Angeles’ victory over the Grizzlies.

76ers 97, Spurs 78

In San Antonio, Ben Simmons scored 21 points, Joel Embiid had 18 points and 14 rebounds and Philadelphia held San Antonio to a season-low point total.

Hornets 121, Hawks 110

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker scored 29 points and made two key 3-pointers down the stretch to help the hosts top Atlanta.

Trail Blazers 107, Mavericks 93

In Dallas, Damian Lillard scored 28 points to lead Portland past the Mavericks.