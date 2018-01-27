Brewers add Lorenzo Cain to retooled outfield

Lorenzo Cain felt comfortable back at Miller Park even if his new Milwaukee Brewers uniform seemed to fit a bit snugly over his dress shirt and tie.

The former Kansas City Royals outfielder has returned to the organization that drafted him, his future secure after a quieter-than-expected start to free agency.

Cain and the Brewers finalized an $80 million, five-year contract Friday, one day after Milwaukee general manager David Stearns acquired center fielder Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins for four prospects.

“You definitely don’t want to be out there too long. It’s definitely chilly out there,” Cain said. “But Milwaukee was in on me from the get-go — other teams as well — and once I got a phone call from David, this was the spot I wanted to be in.”

A 31-year-old former Brewers farmhand, Cain spent the past seven seasons in Kansas City and was part of the core group that won the World Series in 2015. He hit .300 with 15 homers, 49 RBIs and 26 steals last season.

He rejoins Milwaukee, which dramatically remade its outfield as it seeks to dethrone the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

Cain’s deal is the highest for a free agent this offseason.