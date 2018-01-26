Tony Dungy to receive Pat Summerall Award for charity work

Tony Dungy will receive the Pat Summerall Award at the Legends for Charity dinner benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during Super Bowl week.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and current analyst for NBC will be recognized on Feb. 1 for his community service, leadership and charity work.

“We are incredibly honored that Tony Dungy will be receiving the prestigious Pat Summerall Award during the annual Legends for Charity dinner benefiting St. Jude during Super 52, the biggest week in professional sports,” said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude’s.

“Coach Dungy has been a beloved mentor to athletes and fellow broadcasters and has made a significant difference in the lives of children, adults and other athletes through his active involvement and extraordinary leadership with various charitable endeavors. He exemplifies the true meaning of what this award was created to represent, which is why he is so deserving of an award and honor of this magnitude.”

Dungy led the Indianapolis Colts to Super Bowl victory in 2007, the first black head coach to win the NFL title.