William Nylander’s penalty shot in OT lifts Maple Leafs over Blackhawks

The Toronto Maple Leafs found themselves in yet another tight game. William Nylander found a way to make sure they got two points this time.

Nylander scored on a penalty shot 6 seconds into overtime to lift the Maple Leafs to a 3-2 win over the sagging Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

Nylander was awarded the attempt after he broke in alone on Jeff Glass from the opening faceoff in the extra period, but was hooked from behind by Chicago’s Duncan Keith. Nylander scored the game-winner and his 10th goal by faking Glass and then burying a high backhander to send the Blackhawks to their fourth straight defeat.

“I thought I needed to throw a little harder fake on him so he’d bite,” Nylander said. “I went to the backhand on the two previous breakaways. Third time’s the lucky charm.”

Nylander was stopped by Glass with 4:02 left in the third period when he pounced on Jordan Oesterle’s turnover and cut in alone.

“I’ve had breakaways in the previous games and hadn’t scored,” Nylander said. “So it’s nice to score on one.”

Eight of Toronto’s last nine games have been decided by one goal, including three overtime losses and one in regulation. In the Maple Leafs’ 4-2 loss to Colorado on Monday, the Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog finished the scoring with a late empty-netter.

“That’s the way it is every night,” said Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock, whose team won for second time in seven games. “I still think we can play way better.”

Toronto’s Nazem Kadri connected for his 15th goal, a power-play score that snapped a seven-game scoring drought and was just his second goal in 20 games. Mitch Marner also scored for the Maple Leafs.

Brent Seabrook and Nick Schmaltz had power-play goals for Chicago.

Kings 2, Flames 1 (OT)

In Calgary, Tanner Pearson scored with 27 seconds left in overtime, and backup goalie Darcy Kuemper made 30 saves to give Los Angeles a win over the Flames.

Drew Doughty faked a slap shot during the three-on-three play before he passed across to Pearson, who tallied the winner with a quick shot.

It was the third consecutive game in which Calgary held a 1-0 lead and lost in overtime.

The Flames’ Sean Monahan opened the scoring with 5:57 left in the first period.