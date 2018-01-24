LeBron James passes 30,000-point milestone but Spurs sink Cavs

LeBron James became the youngest player ever with 30,000 career points, then got upstaged by the youngest player on the court.

Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray — a friend and mentee of James — had 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals to lift San Antonio over the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers 114-102 on Tuesday night.

“He’s fearless, he’s not impressed,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of the 21-year-old. “He really sets the pace for us. He’s a fine defender. He’s learning how to play the game and doing a fine job.”

Murray, making his second start since replacing a healthy Tony Parker, needed that fortitude while battling James in the fourth quarter. He soared for a tip follow, then rose to disrupt James’ driving layup, which led to a 3-pointer by Danny Green that gave the Spurs a 105-94 lead with 4:20 remaining.

“(Murray) was great,” said LaMarcus Aldridge, who had 30 points for San Antonio after being selected as an All-Star reserve earlier in the day.

“He’s very athletic and he brings something at that position that we haven’t had in a while. I was proud of him down the stretch. I thought he kind of grew up tonight.”

James had 28 points while becoming the seventh member of the 30,000-point club, yet he couldn’t keep the Cavaliers from dropping their 10th in 13 games. James joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) and Dirk Nowitzki (30,808) on the list.

“I don’t ever fully appreciate what I do anytime I accomplish something, no matter if it’s a win or a loss,” James said. “I’m looking forward to the moment when I can be done with the game and I can sit back with my family and my friends and we can drink some wine and talk about all the accomplishments that I had and feats I was able to accomplish.”

Murray’s effort helped San Antonio push past Cleveland in a battle between teams entangled in turmoil.

The Spurs denied reports that injured superstar Kawhi Leonard is unhappy with how the team is handling his right quadriceps tendinopathy and wants to be traded.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, acknowledged reports they held a team meeting to address Kevin Love’s early exit due to illness from a blowout loss at Oklahoma City and his subsequent absence from the following day’s practice. The airing of grievances eventually focused on the team’s poor play, which included a 148-124 loss to the Thunder on Saturday.

“If you’re going to speak out and talk, you’ve got to back it up and we didn’t do that tonight,” Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said. “We talked about that this morning.”

Thunder 109, Nets 108

In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook made a go-ahead layup with 3.3 seconds left to help the Thunder rally from a 15-point second-half deficit.

Westbrook had 32 points and Paul George had 28 with nine rebounds. George was left off the NBA All-Star roster earlier in the day.

Lakers 108, Celtics 107

In Los Angeles, Kyle Kuzma scored 17 of his 28 points in a phenomenal fourth quarter, and surging Los Angeles sent Boston to its fourth consecutive loss.

Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points in the sixth consecutive home win by the Lakers, who have won three straight and seven of nine overall during their best stretch of the season.

Kings 105, Magic 99

In Orlando, Garrett Temple scored 19 of his career-high 34 points in the fourth quarter to lift Sacramento over the Magic.

Warriors 123, Knicks 112

In Oakland, California, Stephen Curry scored 17 of his 32 points in the third quarter to go with seven assists and six rebounds, and Golden State used a big second half to beat New York.