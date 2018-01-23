Unseeded Elise Mertens rolls into Australian Open semifinals

Unseeded Australian Open debutante Elise Mertens blew away world No. 4 Elina Svitolina in straight sets Tuesday to reach a first Grand Slam semifinal.

The Belgian world No. 37, on a 10-match unbeaten streak after winning in Hobart this month, knocked out the Ukrainian 6-4, 6-0 in 1 hour and 13 minutes.

Mertens, who is yet to drop a set, is the first Belgian to make the last four since Kim Clijsters in 2012.

“I’m lost for words. I don’t know what to say. I just gave my all today,” Mertens said. “I played my game today and tried to stay aggressive.”

Mertens, 22, trains with her coach and boyfriend Robbe Ceyssens at the Kim Clijsters Academy in Belgium and has seen her world ranking rise from 127 at the end of 2016.

She had never been beyond the third round of a Grand Slam before in four appearances.

“He means a lot,” she said of the importance of Ceyssens.

“He’s by my side all the time. Since we have been together my game has only gone upward. All credit to him.”

Mertens made all the initial running, returning aggressively and mixing up her game cleverly, taking every opportunity to approach the net and cut off Svitolina’s passing avenues.

She broke Svitolina in the third game and then again for a 5-2 lead.

Serving for the set, Mertens tightened and a double fault on break point handed the Ukrainian a way back.

Mertens still had a second chance to serve out. Another double fault allowed Svitolina a glimmer at 15-30, but Mertens composed herself and landed three first serves to secure the set 6-4.

Mertens completed the humbling of Svitolina with little fuss and will face either second seed Caroline Wozniacki or unseeded Carla Suarez Navarro for a place in Saturday’s final.

Rafael Nadal is out of the Australian Open after retiring in the fifth set of his quarterfinal match with Marin Cilic with an upper right leg injury.

Cilic had won the first two games of the final set when Nadal, who had taken a medical timeout in the fourth set to have his right leg and thigh massaged, called it quits after shaking the hand of the umpire.

Cilic beat Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 2-0 retired.

“It was an unbelievable performance from the both of us and it is really unfortunate for Rafa, he’s an unbelievable competitor, always gives his best and it’s very unfortunate to finish this way for him,” Cilic said.

“When you are wounded, sometimes the balls are going in, you are a little bit looser, so I was really paying attention to these first couple of games, just try to keep my intensity up.

“Overall I had a lot of chances there to break and somehow just Rafa was coming with some good serves, good shots in critical moments.

“That’s the way he has always been, always finding the way, even if he is not playing at his best level.”

Before Nadal’s setback it had been a match of high quality, with Nadal edging ahead after a fluctuating third set tiebreaker.

Cilic, last year’s Wimbledon finalist, was taken to seven deuces before he held to 3-3 in the opening set, but was broken in his next service game as Nadal claimed the opening set in 52 minutes with a forehand winner.

Cilic was incensed to receive a time violation warning while serving down two break points and came up with a double-fault for a break at 2-3 in the second set.

But the Croat reeled off two service breaks and leveled the match 6-3 with an ace.

Nadal won a mighty tussle for the third set lasting 72 minutes which went to a tiebreaker.

The world No.1 held set point at 5-4 before Cilic held and in the tiebreaker a couple of Cilic misses gave Nadal his second set point which he took with an ace.

But Cilic would not be denied and he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the fourth set, racing to a 4-1 lead.

Nadal took a rare medical timeout to seek treatment for his injury before resuming, but with difficulty.

Cilic broke him a second time to take the match into a fifth set but with Nadal noticeably limping between points, the Spaniard eventually walked to the umpire and conceded.

Cilic will play Kyle Edmund in the semifinals. The 49th-ranked British player beat third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 earlier Tuesday.

Edmund was the only British male player in the draw when Andy Murray withdrew to have hip surgery. Now Edmund is one win away from advancing to the final and a chance to win an Australian Open title — Murray has lost five times here in the championship match.

Edmund broke Dimitrov’s serve in the ninth game of the fourth set when Dimitrov netted a backhand on break point.

Edmund set up match point with an ace and then waited while a video challenge confirmed that Dimitrov’s floating backhander was long.