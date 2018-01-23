Blake Comeau leads Avs past Leafs for 10th straight win

Blake Comeau scored the go-ahead goal with 7:43 left and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Monday night for their 10th straight win.

Comeau beat a backchecking Auston Matthews to the net and redirected Carl Soderberg’s feed past goalie Frederik Andersen to put Colorado ahead 3-2. Gabriel Landeskog added an empty-netter in the final minute to seal it.

Gabriel Bourque and Nail Yakupov also scored for the surprising Avalanche, who have surged into a crowded race for the two Western Conference wild cards. Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves for his ninth straight win in place of injured Semyon Varlamov.

Matthews and Patrick Marleau scored for the Maple Leafs.

Lightning 2, Blackhawks 0

In Chicago, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 40 saves in his NHL-best seventh shutout, Chris Kunitz scored a short-handed goal in the second period and Tampa Bay ended a three-game skid.

Yanni Gourde also scored to help the Lightning leapfrog idle Vegas for the best record in the NHL.

Coyotes 3, Islanders 2 (OT)

In Glendale, Arizona, Nick Cousins scored his second goal of the game 2:21 into overtime to lift the Coyotes to victory.

Sabres 2, Flames 1 (OT)

In Calgary, Jack Eichel scored 1:30 into overtime to give Buffalo its first win in the Canadian city in more than 14 years.

Red Wings 3, Devils 0

In Newark, New Jersey, Petr Mrazek had 37 saves in posting his second straight shutout and third of the season as Detroit beat the slumping Devils.

Wild 3, Senators 1

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Jason Zucker scored for the fourth consecutive game and Alex Stalock made 37 saves to lead the Wild past Ottawa.