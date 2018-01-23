DeMarcus Cousins’ career game propels Pelicans past Bulls in double overtime

DeMarcus Cousins considered the most impressive statistical night of his career and only half-jokingly asserted that he was most proud of the stamina he needed to log a career high of more than 51 minutes on the court.

Cousins had 44 points, 24 rebounds and 10 assists, Anthony Davis scored 34, and the All-Star pair led a 17-point New Orleans comeback in the final five minutes of regulation before the Pelicans pulled out a 132-128 victory over the Chicago Bulls in double overtime Monday.

“My strength coach had the nerve to ask me, do I want to lift after this game? I almost lost it. If I had some energy, we would have fought,” Cousins said. “I’m just glad it’s over. Seriously. I think (the Bulls) feel the same way, too.”

In between several moments of brilliance in the second overtime, Cousins’ body language suggested he could barely stand. His feet hardly left the floor on a 3-pointer that rolled around the rim and in. He also managed to hit a turnaround jumper and calmly made two free throws to ice the game with eight seconds left.

Davis, who fouled out in the first overtime, called Cousins’ performance “legendary,” adding that his fellow big man — more than anyone — earned the day off from practice the Pelicans were given on Tuesday.

“He played his heart out,” Davis said of Cousins.

Cousins became the first NBA player since Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1972 to have as many as 40 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson and Elgin Baylor have also accomplished the feat.

Cousins’ assists included alley-oop lobs to Davis and a couple of long passes to him for breakaway baskets.

“You dream about moments like that as a kid — a game coming down to the line and just making big plays down the stretch,” Cousins said. “I think we just willed our way through this game.”

And yet Cousins’ heroics nearly never happened. Even after the Pelicans’ stunning 23-4 run in the last five minutes of regulation gave them a 114-112 lead on Davis’ free throws with 3.2 seconds left, Chicago’s Justin Holiday was fouled by Darius Miller attempting a 3-pointer in the final second of the period.

Holiday’s first two free throws looked perfect. His last, for the win, rattled out.

Jerian Grant had 22 points and 13 assists, and Robin Lopez also scored 22 for the Bulls.

“A lot of good things and obviously we had a chance to win it at the end,” Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg said. “A lot of things we can learn as well and grow from.”

Timberwolves 126, Clippers 118

In Los Angeles, Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 40 points and Minnesota hung on to beat the Clippers.

Bucks 109, Suns 105

In Milwaukee, Khris Middleton scored 35 points and hit two long jumpers in the final minute, Malcolm Brogdon added 32 points and the Bucks beat Phoenix.

Rockets 99, Heat 90

In Houston, James Harden had 28 points and the Rockets overcame a big early deficit to beat Miami.

Grizzlies 105, 76ers 101

In Memphis, Marc Gasol scored 19 points, Tyreke Evans added 18 points and eight assists, and the pair led a fourth-quarter rally that lifted the hosts over Philadelphia.

Mavericks 98, Wizards 75

In Dallas, Harrison Barnes had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Dennis Smith Jr. scored 17 and the Mavs finished a season sweep of Washington.

Hawks 104, Jazz 90

In Atlanta, Dennis Schroder scored 20 points, Taurean Prince added 17 and Atlanta kept up its improving play with a victory over Utah.

Hornets 112, Kings 107

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker had 26 points, Jeremy Lamb added 18 and the Hornets bounced back from a tough loss.

Nuggets 104, Trail Blazers 101

In Denver, Jamal Murray scored a career-high 38 points, including a three-point play in the final minute, and the hosts edged Portland.