Thunder scoring spree denies LeBron James milestone

LeBron James came up just short of 30,000 points.

Oklahoma City nearly got there, too.

Unable to stop Paul George, Russell Westbrook or Carmelo Anthony, the Cavaliers were embarrassed 148-124 on Saturday by the Thunder, who not only rolled to their fourth straight win but kept James shy of a historic milestone.

George scored 36 points, Westbrook had 23 and 20 assists and Anthony dropped a season-high 29 points as the Thunder tied the record for the most points given up by a Cleveland team in a regulation game. Philadelphia scored 148 on the Cavs back in 1972.

“I’ve never in my basketball life gave up 148 points, not even probably playing video games,” James said. “They got everything that they wanted. Inside, outside, they had it moving.”

A roller-coaster season in Cleveland is on a steady, accelerating descent. The Cavaliers have lost 10 of 14, and in the past 12 days, the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions have been blown out by 28, 34 and 24 points.

It’s gotten so bad, so quickly that coach Tyronn Lue’s job could be at stake.

“I would hope not, but I really don’t know,” James said when asked if Lue could be fired. “I don’t know what’s going to happen with our team. I have no idea what conversations have been going on. Me personally, I’ve been trying to stay as laser-sharp as I can to keep my guys ready to go out and play.

“Obviously, it hasn’t resulted in wins, but I got to stay as fresh mentally as much I can with the struggles. I can’t worry about job securities and trades and things of that nature. I just stay as focused as I can every night to go out and compete and try to help us win ballgames.”

James finished with 18 points and remains seven shy of becoming the seventh player in NBA history to reach the 30,000-point plateau. His next chance is Tuesday when the Cavs visit San Antonio.

James entered the fourth quarter within reach of 30,000. But after he missed two shots, James was replaced with 6:37 remaining and the Cavs trailing 128-101. The 33-year-old hoped to make history in front of his home fans and family, but it wasn’t to be.

James will eventually get to 30,000 and join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) and Dirk Nowitzki (30,808) on the select list.

The Thunder didn’t want to be props in a ceremony for James.

“I was hopeful it took two games for him to get that,” George said. “I’ve been part of a lot of those baskets he’s had. That’s an achievement or a milestone I didn’t want to be a part of.”

Oklahoma City center Steven Adams scored 25 points on 12-of-13 shooting, and the Thunder’s starters combined for 121 points as the Cavs were unable to do anything defensively.

That’s been a major problem all season with the league’s oldest team.

“We gotta go back to the drawing board on that end,” said Isaiah Thomas, who finished with a season-high 24 points but was exposed on the defensive end. “As players, we gotta take pride in defense. We gotta take pride in getting stops as a group collectively.”

Rockets 116, Warriors 108

In Houston, Chris Paul scored 33 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden had 22 points and the Rockets held off Golden State to snap its 14-game road winning streak.

Harden stepped back from Stephen Curry for a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to make it 114-108 with 1:10 left. Harden then blocked Curry’s 3-point attempt after a timeout, and Paul made two free throws with 28 seconds left.

76ers 116, Bucks 94

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 29 points and nine rebounds and the Sixers pulled away from the Bucks for their seventh win in eight games.

Ben Simmons added 16 points and nine assists, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot added 16 points in a rare start as Philadelphia (22-20) moved past Milwaukee (23-22) for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Timberwolves 115, Raptors 109

In Minneapolis, Andrew Wiggins scored 29 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had all 22 of his points in the second half as the Timberwolves rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit to beat Toronto.

Playing without leading scorer Jimmy Butler, Minnesota managed to overcome Towns’ early foul trouble and hot perimeter shooting by the Raptors to snap a two-game skid.

Jazz 125, Clippers 113

In Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points and the Jazz closed out Los Angeles.

Despite missing starting guard Rodney Hood because of a leg injury, Utah set season bests for points in the first quarter (39) and first half (76). The Jazz never trailed while ending Los Angeles’ six-game winning streak.

Pelicans 111, Grizzlies 104

In New Orleans, Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, DeMarcus Cousins had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and the Pelicans beat Memphis.

Anthony Davis had 21 points and 12 rebounds but did not score his first points of the second half until he dunked with 1:15 to go in the game, giving New Orleans a 108-102 lead.

Bulls 113, Hawks 97

In Atlanta, Robin Lopez scored 20 points, Lauri Markkanen added 19 and Chicago easily beat the Hawks.

The Bulls, coming off a seven-point home loss to defending NBA champion Golden State three days ago, have won four of five. They never trailed, taking an 11-point lead midway through the first quarter on Lopez’s dunk and going up 17 on Markkanen’s dunk in the closing seconds of the first half.

Trail Blazers 117, Mavericks 108

In Portland, Damian Lillard hit his first nine shots — including seven 3-pointers — en route to 31 points, and the Blazers beat Dallas.

Lillard shot 10 of 15 from the floor and handed out nine assists. CJ McCollum added 26 points for Portland, which won its third straight game overall and season-best sixth straight at home.

Heat 106, Hornets 105

In Charlotte, Kelly Olynyk scored 14 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, including a free throw with 0.2 seconds left, to help Miami erase a five-point deficit in the final 34 seconds and stun the Hornets

Wayne Ellington had 26 points on six 3-pointers, Joe Johnson had 22 points and Olynyk was brilliant down the stretch.