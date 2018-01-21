Twins owner on board with Darvish pursuit

Minnesota Twins owner Jim Pohlad confirmed Saturday he is interested in signing free-agent pitcher Yu Darvish if the price is right.

At a Twins event at Target Field, Pohlad was asked about Darvish by fans and said he was keen to sign the Japanese right-hander, who in December was considered the top pitcher on this winter’s free-agent market.

“I’m on board with that,” Pohlad said to cheers from fans, according to the American League club’s website. “There are some interesting names and some interesting opportunities there, but I’m as intrigued by (Darvish) as anybody and attracted to (signing him) as anybody.”

The club has been interested in Darvish throughout the offseason, and Twins president Dave St. Peter backed Pohlad at the event, saying “there is mutual interest in seeing if something makes sense for both parties. We are not there yet today but that could accelerate here in the near future.”

Five teams have expressed public interest in Darvish including the Twins, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, and Darvish’s former club the Texas Rangers. On Jan. 11, Darvish announced that a sixth unnamed team was in the bid for his services, when he tweeted in English, “I know one more team is in.”

The small-market Twins, however, are in a relatively good position to sign Darvish this winter, when typically big-spending clubs have not been spending freely on free agents as they had in the past. This includes the Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers, whom Darvish finished the season with and may be the sixth club the pitcher referred to.

The Astros may be less inclined to negotiate with Darvish now that they have reinforced an already-strong starting rotation by acquiring 27-year-old right-hander Gerrit Cole in a trade.

While the Twins are still pursuing Darvish, they’ve already signed Michael Pineda and introduced the pitcher at Twins Fest on Saturday.

Pineda agreed to a $10 million, two-year deal last month, though he’s still recovering from Tommy John surgery and is unlikely to pitch again until at least late this season.

Indeed, Minnesota’s first major move this winter was mostly about 2019.

“It’s very hard for me,” Pineda said, adding that “I feel way better right now because now I have my team and they believe me.”

Minnesota chief baseball officer Derek Falvey believed enough in the Dominican righty to invest a year of recovery for a payoff down the road.

Pineda said he threw for the first time since surgery Thursday, the day before heading to Minnesota, where he donned a Twins jersey for the first time and was introduced to teammates and fans.

The big step for Pineda included 30 throws from 60 feet.

“Feel pretty good,” Pineda said. “It’s a long process, but it feels great when you pick up the ball throwing for the first time.”