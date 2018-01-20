Shinji Kagawa rescues point for Dortmund against Hertha

Japan midfielder Shinji Kagawa scored his fourth goal of the season for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in its 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Kagawa headed the goal in the 71st minute off a cross from English forward Jadon Sancho. But the 28-year-old was not satisfied with his performance after failing to capitalize on other opportunities throughout the match.

“I lost my rhythm with easy mistakes. I need to up my game,” he said. “Playing tenaciously, I have to work hard and get results.”

Davie Selke scored the opener for Hertha in the 46th minute. Japan striker Genki Haraguchi, who has been playing for Berlin since 2014, was not in the match-day squad.

Borussia Dortmund is currently in equal-third place in the German top division, 14 points behind Bayern Munich and one behind RB Leipzig, but all of its close rivals have a match in hand.