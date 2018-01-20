Naomi Osaka sinks local favorite Ashleigh Barty to reach Australian Open quarterfinals

Unseeded Naomi Osaka downed local Australian Open hope Ashleigh Barty with a comprehensive 6-4, 6-2 win Saturday to reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Ranked 72, her reward is a clash with top seed Simona Halep for a place in the quarterfinals.

The powerful Japanese 20-year-old took the first set against the 18th seed in 38 minutes before racing to a 4-0 lead in the second on the back of an impressive serve.

Barty finally got on the board in her third service game but it was too little too late to the dismay of the raucous band of “Ash’s Army” supporters on Margaret Court Arena.

Osaka, who beat this year’s fourth seed Elina Svitolina in Melbourne as an 18-year-old two years ago, served out calmly — smacking down her 12th ace on match point to win in 73 minutes.

“I feel really happy, but also I’m sorry because I know you all really wanted her to win,” Osaka, whose mother is Japanese and father is Haitian, told the crowd after her win to great applause.

“I’m honored to be playing for Japan,” she said before adding that she had benefited from a late switch of the match from the Rod Laver Arena center court to the smaller venue because of matches overrunning.

“I think there would have been a lot more people cheering for her there so it was good for me,” she said. “Thank you all for a great atmosphere. I always wanted to experience playing against an Australian here.”

After wasting three chances to serve it out, then saving three match points, Halep finally finished off American Lauren Davis in a third-round win that took 3 hours, 45 minutes and equaled a record at the Australian Open.

For Halep, already playing with an injured left ankle, the 4-6, 6-4, 15-13 victory was a testament to her renewed self-belief.

The third set took 2 hours, 22 minutes and momentum swung, with 11 service breaks and two medical timeouts — for Davis to get treatment for toes on both feet — before Halep converted on her first match point.

Halep had chances to serve for the match in the ninth, 11th and 15th games of the third set but was broken each time by the No. 76-ranked Davis, who then blew three match points from 0-40 on Halep’s serve in the 22nd game.

“Definitely was a very tough match, so long,” said Halep, who has twice reached the final at the French Open but never won a Grand Slam singles title. “I never played the third set so long, so I’m really happy I could stay and win it. I’m almost dead.”

It equaled the longest women’s singles match at the Australian Open in terms of games played: Chanda Rubin’s win over Arantxa Shanchez Vicario in 1996 was also 48 games. In terms of duration, it was almost an hour shorter than the record 4:44 that Francesca Schiavone needed to beat Svetlana Kuznetsova in 2011.

“I just feel that my muscles are gone,” said Halep, who badly twisted her left ankle in the first round. “My ankle is, I don’t know how it is because I don’t feel it anymore! But . . . it was nice to win this match.”

Halep, who lost in the first round here in 2016 and last year, said she was mentally stronger now.

“I was down love-40. She had three match balls. It was not easy, but I just kept playing. I just kept believing that it’s not over,” Halep said. “For sure I’m stronger mentally, and I could resist like for every moment in the match. That makes me very happy, and I think the big win is that I could handle it.”

Davis lost the three previous times she’d played in the third round of a major, but did everything possible to stay in the match, keeping long rallies alive to put pressure on Halep.

The 24-year-old American finished with roughly twice the number of winners (52 to 27) against slightly more than double the unforced errors (73-39), and broke Halep’s serve six times.

“We were both fighting our hearts out. Every point was super long,” Davis said. “I got to the point where I was so tired, I just told myself to swing and move. I didn’t feel any pressure.”

U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys advanced 6-3, 6-4 over Ana Bogdan and will next play No. 8 Caroline Garcia, who beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

Sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova had 11 aces and beat No. 29 Lucie Safarova 7-6 (8-6), 7-5 in a match featuring just one service break.

The 17th-seeded Keys, who lost in the U.S. Open final last year to Sloane Stephens, saved three break points serving for the match, finally clinching it on her first match point when Bogdan netted a backhand.

Keys missed last year’s Australian Open after undergoing surgery to repair her injured left wrist. She then played only one match after the U.S. Open before shutting down her season early to let the wrist heal. It’s also helped her start the new season feeling mentally fresh.

“I finished the U.S. Open and I was exhausted,” she said. “So as amazing as that run was, the combination of being exhausted from that and having a wrist that still wasn’t 100 percent perfect, I just needed to kind of shut it down, calm down, and then I was really excited to start the new season.”

On the men’s side, fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem beat Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 to move into the fourth round for a sixth consecutive major.

Thiem next faces Tennys Sandgren, who continued his career-best run by beating Maximilian Marterer 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) to reach the fourth round.

Also Saturday night, Angelique Kerber, the 2016 Australian Open winner, routed Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-3 in a third-round match, meaning she’ll be the only Grand Slam champion in the fourth round of the women’s draw.

Five-time major winner Sharapova was back at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2016, when a failed doping test led to a 15-month ban from tennis.

Sharapova advanced while seeded players fell in upsets in the first two rounds and was growing in confidence but had no answers for Kerber, who is on a 12-match winning streak in a kind of comeback of her own after a sliding down the rankings last year.

“I learned a lot from the last 12, 24 months. I had a great 2016 and last year was a little tougher,” Kerber said, reflecting on how her year-end ranking dropped from No. 1 to 21 when she failed to defend her Australian or U.S. Open titles. “Anybody who knows me knows I never give up.”

Sharapova said Kerber was the more aggressive on court, and took more risks.

“I gave her the confidence by making a lot of errors on the return games,” Sharapova said. “She’s a confident player at the moment.

“A lot of things I need to get better at and improve on. Looking at the overall picture — the beginning of this year — there’s a lot to build from.”

Former world junior No. 1 Marton Fucsovics defeated Nicolas Kicker 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 and No. 25 Fabio Fognini overcame Julien Benneteau 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Meanwhile, defending champion Roger Federer continued his dominance over Richard Gasquet to reach the round of 16 and keep his quest for a 20th Grand Slam title on track.

The Swiss star beat the Frenchman 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 in just under two hours in a night match on Rod Laver Arena.

Federer has unheralded Hungarian and one-time training partner Fucsovics up next.

Federer, rated the favorite to win his 20th major even at the venerable age of 36, progressed to the fourth round for the 16th time.

The Swiss has only lost twice to the stylish Frenchman in their 19 meetings, winning all their four Grand Slam encounters.

Significantly, Gasquet hasn’t won a set against Federer since 2011, a run of 22 sets to the Swiss.

“I was able to stay more on the offensive than he was and maybe I was protecting my own serve better than him,” Federer said.

“The second set was tight. The match was close. Tough games. The end could have gone to a tie-breaker, and then you never know.

“I am coming in this year very fit and well equipped where five-setters was not an issue where last year was a question mark.

” Federer, who did not face a break point in 26 games, lost his only serve in the match late in the third set on his second break point, such was his dominance.

Novak Djokovic battled with a lower back injury as he claimed his 11th round of 16 appearance at the Australian Open.

The six-time champion advanced with a clear-cut 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 win over Spanish 21st seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas in 2 hours, 21 minutes on Margaret Court Arena.

But there was concern in the Serb’s camp when the former world No.1 sought a medical timeout early in the second set for treatment to his lower back.

Djokovic, looking for matches after six months out with right elbow trouble, will next face South Korea’s Chung Hyeon in Sunday’s fourth round after he shocked Alexander Zverev.

The injury was a fresh concern for the 12-time Grand Slam champion, whose ranking has slipped to 14 after an inactive second half of 2017.

But Djokovic was workmanlike as broke the Spaniard’s serve five times, although his errors outnumbered his winners 40-37.

“It was a straight-sets win, but it was almost two-and-a-half hours, so it wasn’t that easy and comfortable on the court,” Djokovic said.

“I knew coming into the match that he was a great fighter, he grinds it out and gets a lot of balls back.

“Obviously for me it’s taking it one match at a time but I have to be more humble with my expectations as I haven’t played in the last six months.

“But I am very pleased where my game is at.”

Tomas Berdych ended 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro’s return to Melbourne Park for the first time since 2014 with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win.