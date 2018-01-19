Debutante Alina Zagitova grabs lead at Euro championships

Alina Zagitova led the European Figure Skating Championships in her debut after the short program with a dramatic performance of strong and precise jumps on Thursday.

Russians swept the pairs medals, led by defending champions Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, whose free skate vaulted them to gold despite finishing fifth in the short program a day earlier.

Zagitova, the Grand Prix Final champion, nailed all of her jumps, including a fast triple lutz-triple loop combination. She followed with a triple flip spectacularly done with both arms raised.

“It’s my first Europeans, but I was able to calm down and I was able to show what I have worked on with my coaches,” Zagitova said. “I am very pleased to have finally skated a clean short program.”

She finished with 80.27 points, more than 1½ ahead of Russian teammate Evgenia Medvedeva, the dominant women’s skater of recent years. Medvedeva, who sat out the Grand Prix Final and Russian nationals to recover from a cracked metatarsal bone, stepped out of her double axel.

“I did not feel the injury, everything has healed,” Medvedeva said. “I’ve been longing to come back to the ice and compete.

“I’m not happy with the skate but there’s time for me to tighten it up” before the Pyeongchang Olympics.

If Medvedeva loses in the Europeans after Saturday’s free skate, it would be her first defeat in more than two years.

Zagitova and Medvedeva benefited from placing all their jumps into the latter half of their program, which raises their value.

Italy’s Carolina Kostner, the 2014 Olympic bronze medalist, was in third, less than two points behind Zagitova. The age range was far wider — the 17-year-old Zagitova was just a year old when Kostner, a few weeks shy of 31, competed in her first Europeans.

“I felt grounded and serene and I loved the authentic and genuine reaction of the audience,” Kostner said. “I could literally hear the silence, it was very special.”

All three are in strong podium position heading into the free skate. Fourth-place Maria Sotskova of Russia was nearly 10 points behind Kostner.

Tarasova and Morozov, skating to an assortment of boogie-woogie tunes, opened boldly with a quad twist lift. Their triple toe loop-double/toe-double toe cascade was precisely synchronized, a contrast to the previous day’s unfocused appearance.

The 2017 gold medalists headed an all-Russian podium in the pairs with Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov taking silver while Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert claimed bronze.

Tarasova’s fall in Wednesday’s short programme had left the duo — a couple both on and off the ice — languishing in fifth and seemingly with little hope of a podium, let alone a second successive title.

But they pulled a sweet success out of the bag in an immaculate free dance set to “Candyman” by Christina Aguilera, which earned them a personal best 151.23 tally for a total score of 221.60.

They then had a nerve-wracking time rink-side watching the six remaining pairs have a shot at them, with each missing the target.

Tarasova said: “Yesterday I made a big mistake, I got really mad at myself, but today I was able to come out really strong.”

Morozov said performing in front of the home fans at the Megasport Palace made the win even more special.

He then turned his thoughts to next month’s Olympic Games.

“We were already confident (about Pyeongchang), and this will motivate us further to do our very best,” Morozov said.

While the home team celebrated, there was heartache for French duo Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres.

They led the pack after Wednesday’s short program to conjure up real hope of claiming the title for France for the first time in 86 years, but in the end had to settle for fourth.