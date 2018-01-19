Rockets’ Eric Gordon drops 30 on Timberwolves

Eric Gordon scored in a variety of ways Thursday night.

One shot stood out from the rest.

Gordon banked in a half-court heave at the end of the third quarter, part of a 30-point performance that helped the Houston Rockets to a 116-98 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“When I shot it, I thought it was going to go in somehow,” Gordon said. “It looked good from that distance, but it was good to get that one to go in. It felt good to knock down a shot like that.”

Gordon connected from a step behind the half-court line, sending Houston to the fourth with an 89-70 lead. After hitting the shot under heavy pressure from Andrew Wiggins, Gordon gave a high-five to Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, who was sitting courtside near the play.

James Harden returned to the Rockets’ lineup after missing seven games with a left hamstring strain. He finished with 10 points on 3-for-15 shooting, and added seven assists, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes. Houston went 4-3 in his absence.

“Other than missing a lot of shots that I normally make, I thought I was active, especially, defensively,” Harden said. “I was trying to create opportunities and get guys involved, and obviously, those guys had great games tonight.”

Chris Paul had 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Houston, and Clint Capela added 20 points.

The Rockets have won 15 of the past 17 meetings with Minnesota, including a 10-game winning streak at home.

Gordon made 11 of 19 shots, including 7 of 13 from 3-point range. He fell just short of his season-high 33 points against Utah on Dec. 18.

With Houston small forward Trevor Ariza sitting out the first part of a two-game suspension for a postgame locker room incident Monday night in Los Angeles, Luc Mbah a Moute got the start and scored 14 points in 32 minutes.

76ers 89, Celtics 80

In Boston, Joel Embiid celebrated his first NBA All-Star selection with 26 points and matched a career best with 16 rebounds, leading Philadelphia76ers to the road win.

Dario Saric scored 16 for the Sixers, who won for the sixth time in seven games. T.J. McConnell had 15 points — all in the second half.

The Celtics played without All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, who rested a sore left shoulder. Al Horford and Marcus Morris each scored 14 points.

Cavaliers 104, Magic 103

In Cleveland, Isaiah Thomas made two free throws with 11 seconds left and the Cavaliers came up with a defensive stop in the frantic final seconds after blowing a 23-point lead.

Thomas had 21 points and LeBron James finished with 16, helping Cleveland stop a four-game slide.

Trail Blazers 100, Pacers 86

In Portland, Damian Lillard scored 26 points, Jusuf Nurkic had 19 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, and the Trail Blazers earned their fifth consecutive home win.