Bruins rout Canadiens, spoil ex-coach Claude Julien’s return to Boston

The Bruins showed former coach Claude Julien what a changed style looks like in Boston.

David Pastrnak and Ryan Spooner each scored an early goal, Tuukka Rask stopped 21 shots and the Bruins beat Montreal 4-1 Wednesday night in Canadiens coach Julien’s return to Boston for the first time since he was fired nearly a year ago.

Dismissed last Feb. 7 in his 10th season, Julien — who led the Bruins to the 2011 Stanley Cup championship — was replaced by assistant and current Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, who opted for more up-tempo, charge-into-the-zone play from his defensemen as opposed to Julien’s mostly defensive-minded style.

“We’re trying to play with pace and have guys that can play that way,” said Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid, who was back after missing 36 games with a broken leg. “It’s an advantage that way. I think everyone tries to play at their strength. We’ve been a little bit more up-tempo.”

The surging Bruins have earned at least a point in 14 straight games (10-0-4), their longest stretch since going 15-0-1 in March 2014.

Julien was bothered by the play of his team, which had played well lately, going 2-0-2 after a five-game losing streak.

“We laid an egg — not good enough,” he said. “Obviously, it’s a disappointing loss, especially with the situation we’re in.”

Brad Marchand added a power-play goal in the third period, David Krejci had an empty-netter and Patrice Bergeron had two assists for Boston, which posted its second win over the Canadiens in five days. The teams meet again in Montreal on Saturday night.

“We’re trying to do that against everybody, to be honest,” Cassidy of his team’s style.

Jakub Jerabek scored his first NHL goal for Montreal, and Carey Price made 28 saves.

Montreal had grabbed a 1-0 lead in the game’s opening minute, but failed to maintain momentum.

“We made some mistakes in the D-zone and stopped playing,” Jerabek said.

Rask extended his career-best point streak to 15 games (13-0-2), including a 4-3 shootout win at Montreal last Saturday.

Trailing 1-0, Boston tied it 6:50 into the first when Pastrnak took a pass from Bergeron at the bottom of the left circle and slipped a wrister behind Price.

The Bruins took the lead early in the second when Spooner’s backhander from just outside the crease caromed into the net off the right skate of Montreal forward Jonathan Drouin.

The Canadiens had a two-man power-play advantage for 69 seconds midway into the second — immediately after Rask made a pad stop on Drouin’s clean break in — but Boston limited the Canadiens’ shots to mostly lower-percentage chances from the outside.

Marchand’s team-leading 19th goal came 3:40 into the period.

Jerabek’s shot from the left point found its way through a group of players in front and slipped into the net 31 seconds into the game.

Ducks 5, Penguins 3

In Anaheim, Rickard Rakell and Adam Henrique scored 1:35 apart to Anaheim the lead during its four-goal second period, and the Ducks went on to beat Pittsburgh.

Chris Wagner and Ondrej Kase also scored for Anaheim in the middle period, and Hampus Lindholm added an empty-netter in the final second of the game. John Gibson stopped 30 shots to help the Ducks improve to 7-3-1 in their last 11 games.

Anaheim scored four goals in a period for first time since doing it in the third period at Buffalo last Feb. 9.

Jake Guentzel, Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin scored for the Penguins, who snapped a four-game win streak. Tristan Jarry made 28 saves.

With the Ducks trailing 1-0, Rakell tied it on a redirect of a shot by Francois Beauchemin at 4:17 of the second. Henrique then put them ahead at 5:42, beating Jarry with a wraparound while the rookie was caught flatfooted at the opposite post trying to get his stick back.

Wagner scored on a short-handed breakaway to make it 3-1 at 9:24, notching the third special-teams goal of his career, all of which have come this season.

Kase’s smooth breakaway backhand with 1:32 left in the period capped off the scoring deluge. Kase, who also had an assist, has five points in his last three games.